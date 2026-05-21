‘Whole vibe’ to ‘second-hand embarrassment’: Internet reviews Netflix’s Desi Bling

Netflix’s latest reality show Desi Bling is turning into one of the internet’s most talked-about guilty pleasures, with viewers flooding social media platforms with brutally honest reactions.

Inspired by Netflix’s popular series Dubai Bling, the new show follows wealthy members of the Indian community living in Dubai and offers a glimpse into their luxurious lifestyles, friendships, relationships and personal drama.

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The series also features television stars Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, whose appearances quickly became major talking points online.

Soon after the show dropped on Netflix, viewers began sharing mixed reviews on X, Reddit and Instagram, with reactions ranging from “whole vibe” to “second-hand embarrassment.”

Internet Calls Show ‘Pretentious’ And ‘Embarrassing’ Several social media users criticised the show’s over-the-top drama and flashy lifestyle portrayal, with some viewers calling it difficult to watch.

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One Reddit thread read:

“This show has given me second hand embarrassment inframe: Tejasvini prakash and other randos. This show is out and being a watcher of the other ‘bling’ shows i decided to watch it but boy was i wrong it’s sooooo bad. it’s so embarrassing as an indian that shits being showed on a global platform.”

A user on X linked their criticism to Tejasswi Prakash’s personality on the show and wrote:

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“#DesiBling is the reminder Y I h@ted Teja in #BiggBoss . Karan run while u still hv time. Except Tabinda none of the participants in the show r likeable at all bt then Tabinda is also frustrating with her naiveness & pati parmeshwar sh*t. Girl he is partying evry week with girls”

One post on X described the series as artificial and flashy rather than glamorous.

“Desi Bling stands out for how artificial it feels. A lot of the time, there’s a lack of authenticity and basic manners. On top of that, it’s the kind of flashy extravagance that comes across as fake and tacky rather than elegant. But, bad is good to watch. #DesiBling #DubaiBling”

Tejasswi Prakash And Lailli Become Discussion Points Among the cast members, Tejasswi Prakash and Lailli generated some of the strongest online reactions.

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Many viewers debated their on-screen personalities and interactions throughout the show.

One social media user wrote:

“Lailli on Desi Bling gives ‘bad vibes but pretending to be sweet’ energy Always feels like there’s lowkey manipulation and desperation hiding behind the calm act. #DesiBling.”

Another viewer commented:

“Let me indulge in some trash TV #DesiBling and let me just say it’s giving very pretentious, but Teju is giving major mean girl energy and Lailli well, she’s got some major issues. Teju’s gotta heal for sure and grow up. Also so nice to see Safa.”

The reactions quickly triggered fan debates online, particularly among viewers already familiar with Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from reality television.

‘Trash TV But Addictive,’ Say Some Viewers Despite the criticism, many viewers admitted they still found the show entertaining because of its chaotic energy and dramatic moments.

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One user wrote:

“You know what this show is teaching me, that Indians from the subcontinent aren’t exempt from western tropes.. Dyuti’s mother is every toxic enabling mother, and I can believe Iryna when she says he’s an alcoholic. Guys, Zee TV isn’t exaggerated drama.”

Another viewer posted:

“Watching Desi Bling and trying not to crash out at how pretentious they all are. Not a single likeable soul so far.”

Several users described the show as “trash TV” but admitted it remained binge-worthy despite its flaws.

The comparisons with Dubai Bling also continued across social media, with viewers debating whether the Indian version successfully captured the same mix of luxury, drama and guilty-pleasure entertainment.

TejRan Fans Celebrate Romantic Proposal Scene While criticism around the series remained intense, fans of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash — popularly known online as “TejRan” — had a very different reaction.

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The couple’s romantic moments, especially a proposal sequence featured in the show, became hugely popular among their fanbase.

One fan wrote:

“Still processing this moment. TejRan on Desi Bling is a whole vibe, and my heart is just so, so happy right now…!!”

Another post read:

“Josh?? After watching DESI BLING, the whole TejRan fandom is screaming HIGH SIRRR The chemistry, the vibe, the screen presence… You both literally owned the trend today.”

Their scenes quickly began trending online, with fan edits and clips circulating widely on X and Instagram.

Who Stars In Desi Bling? Apart from Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the reality series also features several well-known Dubai-based personalities and business figures.

The cast includes Rizwan Sajan, Adel Sajan, Sana Sajan, Satish Sanpal, Tabinda Sanpal and Pamela Serena.

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As discussions around the show continue online, Desi Bling appears to have achieved one thing successfully — keeping the internet talking.

Whether viewers love it, hate-watch it or call it “second-hand embarrassment,” the Netflix series has firmly secured its place in social media conversations this week.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.