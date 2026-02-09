Who's performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026? Here's the full line-up

The build-up to Super Bowl LX in 2026 has brought plenty of excitement for sports fans and music lovers alike. Set to take place on 8 February 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Super Bowl is one of the biggest live entertainment events in the world.

Alongside the clash between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, the musical performances on game day have become a major draw — especially the halftime show.

Super Bowl LX 2026: Meet the performers of the night At the heart of this year’s entertainment is Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican superstar who will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show. Bad Bunny is making history as the first solo Latin and Spanish-language artist to lead the halftime show, a point celebrated by fans and commentators around the world.



Bad Bunny Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show in 2026. The Puerto Rican star is the first solo Spanish-language artist to lead the halftime stage. Fresh from major global success and recent Grammy recognition, his performance is expected to centre Latin music, culture and high-energy visuals for a worldwide audience.

Charlie Puth Charlie Puth will perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before kickoff. Known for his clean vocal style and pop hits, Puth takes on one of the Super Bowl’s most watched musical moments, setting the tone for the night.

Fred Beam Fred Beam will provide American Sign Language interpretation for the national anthem. His inclusion marks an important step towards accessibility, ensuring Deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers are fully included in the ceremony.

Brandi Carlile Brandi Carlile will sing ‘America the Beautiful’ during the pregame programme. The Grammy-winning singer is known for her powerful live performances and socially conscious music. Her performance will also include ASL interpretation.

Coco Jones Coco Jones is set to perform ‘Lift Every Voice’ and ‘Sing’, often called the Black national anthem. Her appearance highlights the NFL’s continued effort to spotlight Black culture and voices during major events.

Green Day Rock band Green Day will perform during the Super Bowl pregame festivities. With decades of hits and a strong live reputation, the band adds a rock edge to the night’s entertainment lineup.

Altogether, the 2026 Super Bowl lineup represents a mix of established global stars and thoughtful cultural moments. The inclusion of ASL interpretation across several songs marks a first in Super Bowl history and reflects broader efforts to make the event more inclusive.

Also Read | How Bad Bunny is taking over global music — and the Super Bowl

Music industry figures have also weighed in on the significance of Bad Bunny’s role. Artist Mary J. Blige, who previously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in both 2001 and 2022, offered her support, suggesting that Bad Bunny’s stage presence and global appeal make him well-suited to the moment.