The release of the first teaser for Alpha has reignited excitement around Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe. While much of the early conversation has centred on Alia Bhatt's action-packed appearance and Bobby Deol's imposing antagonist, the significance of Alpha extends far beyond its star cast. The film, which also features Sharvari in a key role, could prove to be one of the most consequential entries in the franchise to date.

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The most obvious reason is that Alpha marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Since the franchise began with Tiger and later expanded through Pathaan and War, its biggest stories have revolved around male super-spies. Female characters have often played important roles, but they have never been at the centre of the narrative. Alpha changes that formula by placing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari at the forefront of a major franchise instalment.

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This shift is significant not only for the Spy Universe but also for Bollywood's action landscape. Large-scale female-led action films remain relatively rare in Hindi cinema, particularly those backed by the scale, resources and franchise value associated with YRF. Alpha therefore represents an opportunity to prove that audiences are willing to embrace women as the primary faces of blockbuster espionage stories.

The film also arrives at an important moment for the Spy Universe itself. After the success of Tiger, Pathaan and War, the franchise faces the challenge of keeping its storytelling fresh. While the established stars remain enormously popular, cinematic universes survive by introducing new characters, perspectives and storylines. Alpha offers YRF a chance to diversify its narrative approach through a new generation of spies, potentially creating fresh dynamics that can coexist alongside the franchise's established heroes.

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The inclusion of Sharvari is particularly noteworthy in this regard. Rather than positioning the film solely as an Alia Bhatt vehicle, the poster suggests a partnership that could expand the universe's roster of recurring protagonists. If successful, Alpha could lay the groundwork for future stories centred on multiple female operatives, opening up new possibilities for spin-offs and crossover events. And who knows, maybe Katrina and Deepika would also get their own spin-offs (fingers crossed).

What happens after Alpha may ultimately determine its long-term importance. A strong reception could encourage YRF to invest further in female-led action spectacles and broaden the range of characters driving the franchise. It could also pave the way for future interactions between Alpha's protagonists and established figures such as Tiger, Pathaan and Kabir.

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Viewed through that lens, Alpha is more than just the next entry in a successful franchise. It is a test of whether the YRF Spy Universe can evolve beyond the formula that made it a success and build a future around a wider, more diverse set of heroes. The teaser may have offered only a glimpse of what's to come, but it has already highlighted why the film could be one of the franchise's most important chapters yet.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.