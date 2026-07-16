THE SEVEN most dangerous words anyone can say to a film aficionado are: “What do you think of Christopher Nolan?” The question will almost certainly elicit one of two reactions: a long, fevered disquisition on the masterful craftsmanship of his 12 feature films (now 13, with the release of “The Odyssey”)—or eye-rolling contempt. Almost nobody will shrug and say, “Eh, he’s fine.”
Why Christopher Nolan inspires such devotion—and contempt
SummaryNolan stands out from his peers for having the widest-ranging, most original and brainiest oeuvre. Like many directors working today, he has done franchise flicks, but they were an interlude rather than the capstone of his career. So what is it about Nolan that makes him such a divisive film-maker?
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