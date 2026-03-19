Why Dhurandhar 2 is still banned in Gulf countries despite becoming highest opening film in history of Bollywood?

Some might think the ongoing war in the Middle East might be the reason behind Dhurandhar 2's ban in the six Gulf countries, but it isn't. In fact, the film remains free from the effects of the US-Israel and Iran war, and hence it was released on the scheduled date. Unlike Yash's Toxic, which postponed its release date to avoid missing out on the Gulf film market.

Dhurandhar 2 banned So, the question remains-- Why is Dhurandhar 2 not releasing in the Gulf?

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar 2, titled as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was released worldwide on Thursday, except for six countries-- UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain. They collectively blocked the theatrical release over its ‘Anti-Pakistan’ content.

Why Dhurandhar franchise is banned in Gulf Dhurandhar 2 continues the story of the undercover Indian intelligence Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who is sent to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and underworld as Hamza. In the final chapter of the franchise, Singh, as Hamza, takes control of Lyari after Rehman Dakait's death, avenging the26/11 attacks.

The film draws inspiration from real-life incidents and geopolitical events such as Operation Lyari, the 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian note demonetisation and various other events.

However, this portrayal has reportedly raised concerns among Gulf censors, who view such themes as politically sensitive.

GCC nations have traditionally maintained a neutral stance in these cases. In the past, they have been cautious about screening content that could stir tensions within their diverse South Asian communities. Given its depiction of Pakistan, Dhurandhar 2 reportedly falls into a category of films that can be potentially disruptive to “public order” or “regional harmony.”

Similarly, films like Border 2, Sky Force and Fighter were also met with the same fate from the Gulf censors despite filmmakers trying to produce a cleaner or even edited version of the film.

Previously, Dhurandhar 1 was also blocked in the region. However, the film continued to become the top-grossing film of 2025.

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office day 1 Meanwhile, Dhurandhar The Revenge became the highest opening film in the history of Bollywood within few hours of its release. Crossing the ₹75 crore mark at the domestic box office, the film dethroned big ticket films in terms of opening day collections, including Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan ( ₹75 crore net), Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 ( ₹54 crore net), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹57 crore net) and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal ( ₹64 crore net).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that over 100k tickets were sold on the popular ticketing website, BookMyShow. “#DhurandharTheRevenge is on (fire emojis) today [Thursday]... 107.61 k tickets booked in last one hour on #BMS... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI," he wrote.

Dhurandhar The Revenge cast Dhurandhar 2 features an ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Gaurav Gera, alongside others who reprise their roles from the first chapter.