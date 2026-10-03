Why did Ayushmann, Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer postpone again? What makers said as Drishyam 3 inches close to ₹100 cr

Fans have to wait a bit more to witness Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer on the big screen. The upcoming film has been postponed for the second time. Udta Teer, which was scheduled to arrive on October 9, will now release in theatres on October 23. The decision comes from the makers as Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, continues to dominate the ticket window on its day 2.
The makers of Udta Teer shared that the film has been pushed to give it a "cleaner release window", avoiding clashes.
Via a press note, the film team shared: “Udta Teer has been generating encouraging buzz with its trailer and ongoing promotions. With the film tracking well, the makers have made a smart and sensible theatrical call by moving the release to October 23, giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace.”
“A smart and strategic theatrical move by the makers. The trailer and promotions are creating encouraging buzz and choosing a cleaner release window allows the film to maximise its theatrical showcase,” it concluded.
By skipping the release on October 9, Udta Teer has avoided a clash with the Marathi film Gondhal, India's official entry for the 99th Academy Awards. On October 16, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam, and Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao, is releasing in theatres.
On October 23, Udta Teer would have a relatively free run at the box office, competing only with smaller releases like Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran and Luv Ranjan's Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.
Udta Teer is directed by Aakash Kaushik.
Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is expected to hit ₹100 crore as its net collection in India on Saturday. The film crossed ₹60 crore on day 1 of its release, reported film tracker Sacnilk.
The concluding chapter of the franchise became the fourth highest opener as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
The film is expected to mint around ₹190 crore+ on its first weekend.
Drishyam 3, aka Drishyam: The Conclusion is co-written and directed by Abhishek Pathak. It stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
The film is backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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