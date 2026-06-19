Why did Cocktail 2 take 14 years? Shahid Kapoor shares the reason behind the long wait

More than a decade after Cocktail won audiences over with its take on modern relationships, the franchise is making a comeback with a new story and a fresh set of characters. While fans have long wondered why a sequel took 14 years to arrive, Shahid Kapoor has now shared what may have been behind the delay.

Speaking to Gulf News, the actor said producer Dinesh Vijan's emotional connection to the original film may have played a role in the long wait.

"Cocktail was the first film that he produced, which was his, you know, so it's very close to his heart," Kapoor said.

Reflecting on the gap between the two films, he added, "Maybe that's why it took them 14 years to make another one."

The original Cocktail, starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, released in 2012 and went on to become one of the most popular romantic dramas of its time. However, Kapoor clarified that the upcoming film is not a continuation of that story.

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"The story is new, the characters are new," he told Gulf News.

At the same time, he believes audiences will still recognise some familiar elements. "The filmmaker is the same, so you will see a lot of the music, the energy, the costumes, the attitude, the energy and mindset of the characters."

Kapoor also pointed out that while the first film was written by Imtiaz Ali, the sequel comes from a different creative voice.

"This one by Luv Ranjan will have its own personality," he said.

During the interview, Kapoor also reflected on why stories about love continue to resonate across generations. According to him, every generation believes its romantic struggles are unique, but the core challenges remain the same.

"The confusion, the complexity of love just keeps changing shape," he said. “But I think every generation struggles with love in their own way.”

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He added, "Sometimes in a manner where you feel like it's too easy, sometimes in a manner where it feels too intrusive, sometimes in a manner where you feel like commitment is a problem, sometimes in a manner where you feel like you just can't find it. So, you know, the challenge of love continues."

Kapoor believes the film's themes will connect with viewers across age groups.

"I think this film is relatable for people in their 40s, for people in their 20s, for people in their 30s, even for people in their teens, late teens maybe," he said.

The actor also shared his thoughts on love and growing older, admitting that his perspective has changed over time.

"When I was young, I used to get very irritated when older people used to tell me their take on love," he said. "Today, I'm older, I'm in my 40s now."

Yet one thing, according to Kapoor, remains unchanged. "Nobody truly has understood it completely till it happens to you, and you spend most of your life trying to understand what's the best way to approach it. Love will always do that to every generation."