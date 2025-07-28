Why did Kajol cry at Nysa's graduation ceremony? Check Maa actress' reaction on seeing daughter on stage | Watch

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan recently graduated from college and a video from the graduation ceremony is now going viral. Nysa Devgan graduated from the renowned Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland with a specialisation in Luxury Brand Strategy.

At the July 26 convocation ceremony, the 22-year-old received her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in International Hospitality amid roaring applause. The graduation ceremony was telecasted live on YouTube.

In the viral video, one can hear proud mom Kajol's cries as her daughter receives her degree. One voice can be distinctly heard among the chatter of the masses saying, “Come on, baby!”

Dressed in the traditional graduation robe and a lilac dress, Nysa confidently pulls up on stage as her mother screams in excitement. Another video shows Kajol and Ajay Devgn seated in the audience eagerly waiting for their daughter to walk up to the stage to take her degree from her teachers.

Social media reaction As Nysa headed towards the stage with a bright smile, fans quickly recognised the voice from behind and stated, “Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol’s ‘C’mon babyyyy!!’ so clearly)."

Another user wrote, “Happy graduation #Nysa Your mom is so proud of you @itsKajolD.”

A third comment read, “Proud Mom kajol Cheers Loudly For Nysa at Graduation ceremony.”

A fourth user remarked, “watching nysa and kajol wave to each other for the 87th time today… ”

In a recent interview with Zoom, Maa actress expressed her admiration for her daughter and said, “I am very proud of her. I have said that to her as well. I am proud of the fact that she carries herself with so much dignity and grace. I think it is always a test of your character when you are faced with uncomfortable situations, and how you react to them. It shows your true mettle. I am proud of my upbringing and my daughter.”