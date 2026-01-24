Why did Netflix cancel Alice in Borderland after Season 3? What we know so far

Netflix has officially ended ‘Alice in Borderland’ after three seasons, confirming the cancellation through its engagement report for the second half of 2025.

Alice in Borderland cancelled after three seasons Netflix cancels ‘Alice in Borderland’ after three seasons The Japanese survival thriller drew 25 million views in its final installment but won’t return for a fourth season despite earlier speculation.

The streaming service referred to the show’s latest instalment as the third and final season, marking the end of the Japanese survival thriller that became a global phenomenon following its 2020 debut.

Advertisement

Why was the show cancelled? The decision came as a surprise to many fans, since the third season, released on 25 September 2025, drew strong viewing figures. According to Netflix’s own figures, the final instalment attracted 25 million views from September through to December 2025, making it one of the most-watched titles worldwide during that period.

Nevertheless, the platform declined to renew the series, even though speculation about a fourth season had circulated for months prior to the formal confirmation.

‘Alice in Borderland’ was adapted from the Japanese manga by Haro Aso. The live-action series, directed by Shinsuke Sato, first launched on Netflix in December 2020, earning rapid acclaim for its intense storytelling, compelling characters and creative world-building.

Advertisement

The show centres on Ryōhei Arisu, a young man who is transported to a deserted version of Tokyo called the Borderland, where life-or-death games are the only way to survive.

The first two seasons were widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Their tension, character arcs and faithful adaptation of the manga’s core themes helped build a global fanbase. However, the third season failed to sustain that momentum in the same way. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the latest season held a 63 per cent critics’ rating and a 57 per cent audience score, figures markedly lower than those achieved by earlier seasons.

Audience reaction to the news Audience reaction to the cancellation has been intense and deeply emotional across social media. While some fans pushed back against the word “cancelled,” arguing that the series had reached a natural and complete conclusion, others expressed heartbreak over saying goodbye.

Advertisement

One viewer wrote, “lol it wasn't cancelled, it’s completed and over! s1 and s2 gave us the core masterpiece and s3 was the perfect bonus to wrap everything up. since the retry manga is only a short story, there's no more material to adapt, so the show ended perfectly! (sic)”

Another added, “goodbye alice in borderland, you were bigger than the universe for me (sic).” Long-time followers reflected on the impact the show had over five years, with one fan stating, “the game will not commence anymore! aib will always be my fav show! i honestly don’t know if any other series could ever beat the place it holds in my heart. sustaining this level of hype for 5 yrs is crazy! but it’s a testament to how incredible this journey has been (sic).”

Advertisement

Others urged accuracy in reporting, insisting, “Stop this misinformation. S3 is the final season and the story concluded (sic).” Many also shared personal messages of gratitude, with one post reading, “No more waiting, No more ‘what if’. Goodbye❤️‍🩹Alice in Borderland🃏 Thank you for Chishiya & for leading me to Nijiro Murakami. AIB will always be my fav show! Thank you for the happiness, comfort, and escape you gave me. AIB will always stay in my heart! (sic)”

Also Read | Alice in Borderland season 3: Check release date and time in India

Despite this mixed reaction, ‘Alice in Borderland’ remains one of Netflix’s most talked-about non-English series of the decade. Its blend of psychological drama, survival action, and character-driven storytelling set a new benchmark for Japanese content on global streaming platforms.

Advertisement