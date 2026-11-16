Why does ₹1,384.50 crore in 11 days look ‘small’? Ask Ramayana about its ₹10,000-crore gamble on the box office

Ramayana: Part 1 grossed ₹1,384.50 crore worldwide in its first 11 days. That put it ahead of the lifetime collections of several major Indian films. Sacnilk put its net collection in India at ₹760.60 crore over the same period. Yet, the opening looks smaller when measured against the financial expectations for both films.

The reason is simple. The two-part movie has a reported combined budget of ₹4,000 crore.

Ramayana needs ₹ 10,000 crore to break even At 2.5 times that budget, the Ranbir Kapoor movie would need ₹10,000 crore in worldwide ticket sales. That figure applies to both films together. Every ₹100 spent on the production would require ₹250 in ticket sales under this estimate. The full ticket price does not go to the producers. Cinemas and distributors also receive shares of the box office gross.

At the end of Day 11, the gap stood at ₹8,615.50 crore under that calculation. Part 1 is still running, and the numbers are solid. It is likely to narrow the gap during its theatrical run. Every additional rupee it grosses reduces the amount Part 2 would need to bring in.

If Ramayana Part 1 finishes at ₹3,000 crore (quite likely at this rate), Part 2 would still need to make ₹7,000 crore. The split between the two films will depend on where the first one finishes.

The opening numbers show why the first film has given the two-part epic a strong start. The film earned ₹75 crore net in India on its second Sunday. That was 33.6% more than it made on its first Sunday. It played across more than 23,000 shows in India on Day 11.

That rise matters because the first film has time to add to its worldwide total. A strong opening shows audiences turned up early. A stronger second Sunday shows the film could still draw crowds a week later. How it holds in the following weeks will help determine what the sequel inherits.

Why Diwali 2028 matters The second Sunday showed how much demand the first film still had. The coming weeks will show how much business the film can add beyond that weekend. A sharp drop in ticket sales would leave more riding on the sequel.

Ramayana Part 2 is scheduled for Diwali 2028. The makers are counting on positive word-of-mouth for the first film. That could draw audiences back for the conclusion and give the sequel a stronger opening.

Remember what happened with Dhurandhar? It collected ₹33.60 crore on its release day from 14,057 screens. The magnificent word-of-mouth eventually pushed the movie to earn ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide.

The success of the first part was a massive boost for the sequel. Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹51.60 crore, nearly 35% higher than the first part. Its worldwide theatrical business totalled ₹1,813.39 crore, 28% higher than the first part.

Ramayana has to do a Dhurandhar, and more.

A strong start for Part 1 gives the two-film project something to build on. The final theatrical total will depend on how both films hold up after opening. The ₹10,000 crore target also depends on how much buyers pay for rights.