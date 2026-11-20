Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has called Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana an 'agenda film' and urged the government to investigate its reported ₹4,000 crore budget. In an interview with NDTV, he questioned the film's funding sources and alleged that foreign interests could be using cinema to influence how Indian civilisation is represented.

Why is Nitish Bharadwaj criticising the film and asking for a probe regarding the film's budget? Explaining why he wants an investigation, Nitish said, "I feel it is an agenda. This is not a simple point of view. I feel ₹4,000 crores for the film; the company has received funding from Luxembourg, UAE, and Singapore. Money has come from different sources."

He also questioned who was behind what he described as an agenda against India. When asked to identify those responsible, he said, "I don't know. That's for the government to look into."

Nitish compared the people allegedly behind such projects to "the new British" and claimed that cinema could be used to diminish Indian civilisation. He also questioned why the government had not raised concerns about the film's funding.

His demand for a probe, therefore, comes from his suspicion that the reported international funding and the film's interpretation of the Ramayana could be connected. However, he has not provided publicly verified evidence to establish such a connection. There is also no confirmation of any wrongdoing in the film's funding.

Why is he calling Ramayana an agenda film? Nitish's objections are also rooted in the film's portrayal of Lord Ram and Ravana. He believes the makers have presented Ravana as a good ruler while reducing Lord Ram to an ordinary human being.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal, he told NDTV, "Lord Ram has been brought down to a minuscule, normal human being who has a deadpan face. That's not Ram. Lord Ram is about maryada."

He was particularly unhappy with the film's portrayal of Ravana, played by Yash. "Ravan's negatives were not shown at all," he said, adding that the character comes across "like a Marxist communist leader".

He also questioned the need for Lord Vishnu to take the Ram avatar if Ravana was being presented as such a fair and just ruler. "What was the need of Vishnu's avatar as Lord Ram?" he asked.

Nitish further argued that younger viewers who may not have read the Ramayana could spend the next two years admiring Ravana as a "cool dude" before the second part arrives.

He had initially praised the film's trailer and even predicted an Oscar win. However, after watching the finished film, he withdrew his appreciation and criticised its interpretation of the epic.

His concerns about the reported ₹4,000 crore investment and the film's portrayal of the characters have now become part of the same argument. He wants the government to examine the money trail and question the intentions behind the project.

More about the film Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, with the makers planning a large-scale retelling of the Indian epic using advanced visual effects and international talent.

The reported budget is around ₹4,000 crore for both parts combined, although the figure has not been officially confirmed by the makers. The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.