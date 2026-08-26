Why has GIVA taken down the Kriti Sanon ad? All about the controversy explained

A Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon for jewellery brand GIVA has been withdrawn after it triggered criticism on social media.

The campaign was intended as a festive advertisement around Raksha Bandhan and also extended the idea of family to pets. However, some viewers objected to Sanon's outfit and argued that the way the festival was portrayed was inappropriate.

The controversy subsequently drew a response from Sanon, who defended the campaign and questioned why a woman's clothing should determine whether she respects a festival or its traditions.

GIVA has since removed the advertisement from all media platforms.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon responds after Kangana Ranaut questions her Rakhi ad ‘bikini’ outfit

Why did the GIVA ad face backlash? The advertisement was released on July 20. Soon after, some users began criticising Sanon's appearance in the campaign.

One social media user wrote, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?”

Another comment said, “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Some users described the advertisement as disrespectful towards Hindu traditions.

The criticism was not limited to social media users. Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut also commented on the controversy, although she did not name Sanon directly.

She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid controversy over Rakhi ad

What did Kriti Sanon say? Sanon responded to the criticism through a note on her Instagram Stories.

Rather than focusing on the outfit, the actor argued that the significance of a festival lies in its emotions and traditions.

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

View full Image View full Image Kriti Sanon on Instagram.

Sanon also questioned the scrutiny faced by women over their clothing.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??” she wrote, adding, “Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Why did GIVA remove the advertisement? GIVA issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

The brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

The company added, “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”