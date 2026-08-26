Why has GIVA taken down the Kriti Sanon ad? All about the controversy explained

A Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon for jewellery brand GIVA has been withdrawn after it triggered criticism on social media.

The campaign was intended as a festive advertisement around Raksha Bandhan and also extended the idea of family to pets. However, some viewers objected to Sanon's outfit and argued that the way the festival was portrayed was inappropriate.

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The controversy subsequently drew a response from Sanon, who defended the campaign and questioned why a woman's clothing should determine whether she respects a festival or its traditions.

GIVA has since removed the advertisement from all media platforms.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon responds after Kangana Ranaut questions her Rakhi ad ‘bikini’ outfit

Why did the GIVA ad face backlash? The advertisement was released on July 20. Soon after, some users began criticising Sanon's appearance in the campaign.

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One social media user wrote, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?”

Another comment said, “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Some users described the advertisement as disrespectful towards Hindu traditions.

The criticism was not limited to social media users. Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut also commented on the controversy, although she did not name Sanon directly.

She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

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Also Read | Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid controversy over Rakhi ad

What did Kriti Sanon say? Sanon responded to the criticism through a note on her Instagram Stories.

Rather than focusing on the outfit, the actor argued that the significance of a festival lies in its emotions and traditions.

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

Kriti Sanon on Instagram.

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Sanon also questioned the scrutiny faced by women over their clothing.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??” she wrote, adding, “Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Why did GIVA remove the advertisement? GIVA issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

The brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

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The company added, “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

GIVA also turned off comments on the Instagram post announcing the decision.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.