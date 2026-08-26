Subscribe

Why has GIVA taken down the Kriti Sanon ad? All about the controversy explained

A GIVA advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon became the centre of a social media controversy after some users objected to the actor’s outfit and its association with Raksha Bandhan. Here is what triggered the backlash, what Sanon said and why the jewellery brand withdrew the campaign.

Anjali Thakur
Updated26 Aug 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Kriti Sanon in the GIVA ad.
Kriti Sanon in the GIVA ad.
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

A Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon for jewellery brand GIVA has been withdrawn after it triggered criticism on social media.

The campaign was intended as a festive advertisement around Raksha Bandhan and also extended the idea of family to pets. However, some viewers objected to Sanon's outfit and argued that the way the festival was portrayed was inappropriate.

Advertisement

The controversy subsequently drew a response from Sanon, who defended the campaign and questioned why a woman's clothing should determine whether she respects a festival or its traditions.

GIVA has since removed the advertisement from all media platforms.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon responds after Kangana Ranaut questions her Rakhi ad ‘bikini’ outfit

Why did the GIVA ad face backlash?

The advertisement was released on July 20. Soon after, some users began criticising Sanon's appearance in the campaign.

Advertisement

One social media user wrote, “Bikini mein bhai ko rakhi kaun baandhta hai?”

Another comment said, “Dressing scenes is ok, but not on hinduism festival. I totally disagree with this advertisement”

Some users described the advertisement as disrespectful towards Hindu traditions.

The criticism was not limited to social media users. Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut also commented on the controversy, although she did not name Sanon directly.

She wrote, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

Advertisement
Also Read | Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Kriti Sanon amid controversy over Rakhi ad

What did Kriti Sanon say?

Sanon responded to the criticism through a note on her Instagram Stories.

Rather than focusing on the outfit, the actor argued that the significance of a festival lies in its emotions and traditions.

She wrote, “The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family!”

Kriti Sanon on Instagram.
Advertisement

Sanon also questioned the scrutiny faced by women over their clothing.

“Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??” she wrote, adding, “Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Also Read | Toxic collection: Yash film eyes ₹100 cr worldwide opening after advance sales

Why did GIVA remove the advertisement?

GIVA issued a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying it respects Indian culture, traditions and festivals.

The brand said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets. If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

Advertisement

The company added, “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

GIVA also turned off comments on the Instagram post announcing the decision.

About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentWhy has GIVA taken down the Kriti Sanon ad? All about the controversy explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story