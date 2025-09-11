‘Why insult our city’: MNS leader warns Kapil Sharma for calling Mumbai as ‘Bombay’ on The Great Indian Kapil Show

On Thursday, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) warned comedian-actor Kapil Sharma against "insulting" Mumbai by calling it ‘Bombay’ or ‘Bambai’ on his show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Its leader, Ameya Khopkar, said that it would launch a "strong agitation" if the comedian continues his practice.

MNS warns Kapil Sharma Khopkar, who heads the film wing of the party, mentioned Sharma's show while talking to the media.

Khopkar said, "The name of this city is Mumbai. On Kapil Sharma's show, since long we have seen and even before this new season started, that the city is always referred to as Bombay or Bambai. We oppose this. It's not an objection, it's anger. The name of this city is Mumbai. If you can address other cities by their proper names like Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata, why insult our city?"

"You (Kapil Sharma) have been working in Mumbai for so many years...Mumbai has been your 'karmabhoomi' (land of work). The people of Mumbai like you and watch your shows. Mumbai is in our hearts, don't insult this city, don't insult the people of Mumbai...I am warning Kapil Sharma," he said. "I request you that if this has happened by mistake, then correct the mistake...Whoever comes on your show, whether they are celebrities or the anchor, tell them first that they must not call Mumbai as Bombay or Bambai. They must say Mumbai. If this does not happen, then the MNS will launch a strong agitation," he added.

Kapil Sharma's show Kapil Sharma is currently hosting the third season of his popular show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. It is now streamed on Netflix.

The show premiered on June 21.

When asked whether the MNS was bringing up the issue in view of the upcoming local bodies polls, Khopkar said, "We have been agitating on this issue for the past many years. Keep elections aside, the name of this city is Mumbai. You will have to say Mumbai. And those who do not call it so, will have to face our anger."

The warning was issued just a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited the residence of his cousin, MNS president Raj Thackeray, in Mumbai. His visit led to speculation of a possible alliance between the two parties ahead of the upcoming local body elections.