Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has questioned the restrictions placed on some of his songs, asking why he faces objections for lyrics about alcohol and intoxication while international artists such as Coldplay are allowed to perform similar songs in India.

Diljit Dosanjh questions ‘double standards’ over song restrictions During his concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 21 November, Diljit brought up Coldplay's performance at the same venue last year. He referred to the British band's song Hymn for the Weekend, which features the line about feeling "drunk and high", and questioned why there was no similar criticism when the band performed it.

In a video shared on Instagram, Diljit addressed the audience and recalled how Coldplay's concert had inspired him to perform at the stadium.

"Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song," he said.

He then questioned why his own songs attracted criticism. "When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?"

The singer also responded to suggestions that he was an outsider because he travelled internationally for his concerts. He reminded the audience that he was born in India and pointed out that the musicians who travel with him around the world are also Indians.

"I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here," he said, asking the audience to applaud his team.

Why Diljit faced restrictions on four songs Diljit's remarks come amid a controversy over some of his Punjabi songs and their lyrics. Earlier in November, authorities in Indore directed the management of C-21 Mall to ensure that four of his songs were not included in his 15 November concert.

According to the notice issued on 6 November by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department, the songs in question were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.

The authorities expressed concern that the lyrics could have a negative influence on young children. Since children above the age of five were allowed to attend the concert, the venue management was asked to ensure that these songs were not performed.

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The notice also referred to a July 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court had raised concerns about songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence, observing that such content had increased in music across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The issue was also raised by Chandigarh-based professor Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who had approached authorities seeking restrictions on the four songs. He argued that their lyrics could send the wrong message to children.

There was further controversy ahead of Diljit's Ahmedabad concert, with Dharennavar demanding that the singer avoid performing the same songs and threatening to approach the Gujarat High Court over the matter.

Diljit says performing at Narendra Modi Stadium was a dream Apart from addressing the criticism, Diljit also spoke about what performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium meant to him.

He told the audience that he had performed at Wembley but had always wanted to perform at the Ahmedabad stadium. He thanked his fans for making that wish come true.

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"We should be proud that we are at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest stadium. We have performed at Wembley too, but performing at this place was something I had always wished for. You people have fulfilled that dream. Thank you so much. I love you," he said.