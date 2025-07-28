Why is Jamie Lee Curtis preparing to retire from Hollywood? Actress says, 'I want to leave the party before...'

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she is preparing to retire from acting, citing painful memories of how Hollywood discarded her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, as they aged.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, Curtis reflected on the harsh realities of ageing in the entertainment industry and the toll it took on her family.

“I witnessed my parents lose the very thing that gave them their fame and their life and their livelihood, when the industry rejected them at a certain age,” Curtis said. “I watched them reach incredible success and then have it slowly erode to where it was gone. And that’s very painful.”

Curtis, 65, who won an Academy Award in 2023 for her role in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’, admitted that her retirement has been a long time coming. “I have been self-retiring for 30 years. I have been prepping to get out so that I don’t have to suffer the same as my family did. I want to leave the party before I’m no longer invited,” she explained.

Jamie Lee Curtis' Take On The Beauty Industry In the same interview, the ‘The Bear’ actor launched a scathing critique of the beauty and cosmetic industry, describing it as a force that has “disfigured” generations of women.

Curtis posed for the interview holding a pair of oversized red plastic lips—a symbolic prop she brought herself.

“I’ve been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex,” she said. “The wax lips really sends it home.”

When asked whether “genocide” was the appropriate term, Curtis defended her choice. “I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human [appearance]... There’s a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances.”

