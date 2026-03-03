Why is Munawar Faruqui facing backlash after post on Iran-Israel-US war? Netizens say ‘Stop defending monsters’

Comedian, reality show star Munawar Faruqui is facing backlash from netizens after sharing a controversial post amid the Middle East conflict. Without naming countries, he hinted support towards Iran as the ‘only country to stand up against the genocide in Gaza.’ His post attracted mixed reactions.

What did Munawar Faruqui say on Iran-Israel-US conflict Munawar Faruqui's post arrived during a sensitive time amid the conflict between US-Israel and Iran.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Faruqui claimed that the attacks are attempts to distract the world from the controversial Epstein files. Referring to allegations against Trump, he wrote, “Very known Grid of oil and gold. Distracting world from Epstein files. Bombing the only country who had spine to stood up against the genocide in Gaza. The child molest*r playing Hero is the sign of ugly world.”

Netizens react to Munawar Faruqui post Reacting to his post, a user wrote in the comments, “Only country?”

Another opposed to Munawar Faruqui's post, adding, “Then why people in Iran are dancing and celebrating? (sic)”

“Who is the pioneer? Condemn all across history then (sic),” commented yet another.

Someone else slammed Faruqui, “The same country n leader was responsible for killing lakhs of Iraqi’s, can you dare to speak about that? Or atleast prove me wrong with facts (sic).”

“Oh! So that's your justification for a man who committed atrocities against women and legalized child marriages? It must be valid and ideal in your world but no civil and logical being would accept it. Stop defending monsters,” one more said,

However, a section of people also supported Faruqui. Among them, one user said, “Tum mujhe kabhi pasand nahi aaye... Kabhi bhi nahi… Par main aaj kahti hu Hero ho tum… Spine vala insaan (I never liked you before but today you are a hero with a spine to me).” “Not everyone has the strength to stand by their truth but you never hesitate to do so. Thank you for having the courage to speak up and stand with the truth,” added another.

“When power protects power, justice becomes a performance. History will remember who stood silent and who stood firm,” a different user added to the comments.

Latest update on Iran-Israel-US war On the war front, President Donald Trump said that the ongoing conflict could continue for weeks and that it was unclear who was in charge in Iran after the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reported Reuters.

On the other hand, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu sought to ease concerns about the timeline, telling Fox News it would not be an “endless war.”

On Tuesday morning, two drones hit the US embassy in Riyadh, resulting in an explosion and fire alongside minor damage, the kingdom's defence ministry said in a post on X, after initial assessment.

This development comes a day after the US Embassy compound in Kuwait was struck following the death of Iran's Ali Khamenei.