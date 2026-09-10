Why is Saregama seeking action against Ilaiyaraaja in copyright case? New allegations explained

The legal trouble between Saregama India and composer Ilaiyaraaja continues after the Delhi High Court's injunction in a copyright case. On Thursday, Saregama approached the court seeking contempt action against composer Ilaiyaraaja, according to Bar and Bench. The music label alleged that Ilaiyaraaja has continued to use and claim ownership of songs despite a court order restraining him from doing so.

Advertisement

Copyright order against Ilaiyaraaja Earlier this year in February, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered that Ilaiyaraaja does not own the recordings or the commercial broadcasting rights of songs from 134 films composed between 1976 and 2001. This verdict came after the music company sued the composer for uploading its copyrighted music on digital platforms like Amazon Music, iTunes and JioSaavn, as per ANI.

Saregama India's demand in new plea In the fresh plea, Saregama India has asked the court to jail Ilaiyaraaja and freeze his money and property, claiming he breached the court order. It is also seeking an official appointed to sell the composer's property to pay back Saregama.

This comes in addition to Saregama's ongoing copyright lawsuit against Ilaiyaraaja.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the composer, seeking his response in the matter.

Advertisement

Injunction breach allegations against Ilaiyaraaja Saregama has further accused Ilaiyaraaja of "deliberate, intentional, and wilful" disobedience of court orders, as per Bar and Bench. It alleged that he continues to commercially exploit and claim ownership over copyrighted songs despite the active injunction.

The conflict stems from the February interim order, which was also reaffirmed on July 1 after dismissing the composer's plea to set it aside.

According to court filings, Saregama alleged that Ilaiyaraaja repeatedly breached the order by streaming the protected tracks on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, asserting rights to third parties. The case involves several hits, including the Tamil song Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam from the movie Murattukkaalai.

Also Read | Composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha among 4 nominated to Rajya Sabha

Saregama claimed Ilaiyaraaja had sent a legal notice to production house Beyond Pictures on May 8 demanding licensing fees, followed by a lawsuit in the Madras High Court on June 23 asserting his exclusive rights to the track.

Advertisement

Saregama alleged that Ilaiyaraaja concealed the ongoing Delhi High Court proceedings and the active injunction from the Madras High Court, obtaining an ex parte interim order against Beyond Pictures on July 6. It added that the order was later vacated once the Madras High Court was informed of the Delhi proceedings.

Submitting screenshots and links to the Delhi High Court as evidence of ongoing streams, Saregama is seeking to strictly enforce the original injunction alongside action against Ilaiyaraaja for non-compliance.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.