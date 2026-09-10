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Why is Saregama seeking action against Ilaiyaraaja in copyright case? New allegations explained

On February 13 an interim order restrained music composer Ilaiyaraaja from using the disputed work. On Thursday, Saregama approached Delhi High Court seeking action against Ilaiyaraaja over order breach.

Sneha Biswas
Published10 Sep 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Saregama submitted new plea in copyright case against Ilaiyaraaja.
Saregama submitted new plea in copyright case against Ilaiyaraaja.(X)
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The legal trouble between Saregama India and composer Ilaiyaraaja continues after the Delhi High Court's injunction in a copyright case. On Thursday, Saregama approached the court seeking contempt action against composer Ilaiyaraaja, according to Bar and Bench. The music label alleged that Ilaiyaraaja has continued to use and claim ownership of songs despite a court order restraining him from doing so.

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Copyright order against Ilaiyaraaja

Earlier this year in February, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela ordered that Ilaiyaraaja does not own the recordings or the commercial broadcasting rights of songs from 134 films composed between 1976 and 2001. This verdict came after the music company sued the composer for uploading its copyrighted music on digital platforms like Amazon Music, iTunes and JioSaavn, as per ANI.

Saregama India's demand in new plea

In the fresh plea, Saregama India has asked the court to jail Ilaiyaraaja and freeze his money and property, claiming he breached the court order. It is also seeking an official appointed to sell the composer's property to pay back Saregama.

This comes in addition to Saregama's ongoing copyright lawsuit against Ilaiyaraaja.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to the composer, seeking his response in the matter.

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Injunction breach allegations against Ilaiyaraaja

Saregama has further accused Ilaiyaraaja of "deliberate, intentional, and wilful" disobedience of court orders, as per Bar and Bench. It alleged that he continues to commercially exploit and claim ownership over copyrighted songs despite the active injunction.

The conflict stems from the February interim order, which was also reaffirmed on July 1 after dismissing the composer's plea to set it aside.

According to court filings, Saregama alleged that Ilaiyaraaja repeatedly breached the order by streaming the protected tracks on platforms like Spotify and YouTube, asserting rights to third parties. The case involves several hits, including the Tamil song Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam from the movie Murattukkaalai.

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Saregama claimed Ilaiyaraaja had sent a legal notice to production house Beyond Pictures on May 8 demanding licensing fees, followed by a lawsuit in the Madras High Court on June 23 asserting his exclusive rights to the track.

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Saregama alleged that Ilaiyaraaja concealed the ongoing Delhi High Court proceedings and the active injunction from the Madras High Court, obtaining an ex parte interim order against Beyond Pictures on July 6. It added that the order was later vacated once the Madras High Court was informed of the Delhi proceedings.

Submitting screenshots and links to the Delhi High Court as evidence of ongoing streams, Saregama is seeking to strictly enforce the original injunction alongside action against Ilaiyaraaja for non-compliance.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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