Why is Sonu Nigam facing backlash from Kannada groups? Explained

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam stirred controversy in Karnataka with his recent remarks. It happened so after pro-Kannada groups accused him of equating their language activism with terrorism with his statement from an event.

Kannada activists file police complaint against Sonu Nigam The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), the prominent Kannada outfit, has registered a formal complaint to the Bengaluru police. They accused the singer of “comparing Kannada and the Kannadigas’ language struggle to terrorism and what happened in Pahalgam."

They reportedly claimed that he was “trying to incite enmity between different linguistic groups."

They called his words an unacceptable comparison between a democratic cultural assertion and terrorism.

The group also warned that they will bar Sonu from performing in the state till he issues a public apology.

What did Sonu Nigam say? The incident came into light after a video from Sonu Nigam's recent concert in Bengaluru went viral. In the video, he was asked by a student to sing in Kannada.

In response, the singer stopped his performance. He said, “This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys.”

He also said, “In my career, I have sung in multiple languages, but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka, we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn’t like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada.”

Reactions to Sonu Nigam's viral video Sonu Nigam's statement has sparked a debate on the internet. While some praised the singer, others slammed him for the comparison.

It was Sonu Nigam’s reference to Pahalgam, the recent horrific killing of tourists in Kashmir by terrorists, that sparked outrage among Kannada groups. They alleged that Sonu equated their language movement with terrorism, claiming it diminishes their decades-long effort to preserve and promote Kannada while also putting Kannadigas in a negative and dangerous light.

Language pride runs deep in Karnataka where the people of the state are often seen making headlines with their strong sentiments. The local groups have long pushed back against what they see as the Centre’s attempt to impose Hindi across India.

What's next? Meanwhile, KRV leaders seek a public apology from Sonu Nigam in the matter. KRV Women’s Wing President, Shwetha Mohan Gowda was quoted by News18 saying, “He has to apologise for hurting crores of Kannadigas and disrespecting our language."