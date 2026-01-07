Why is ‘Stranger Things Episode 9’ trending? What is Conformity Gate? Is Netflix releasing a secret new episode?

Stranger Things Episode 9 Netflix: A ‘secret’ Stranger Things episode 9 has become the talk of the town after a growing number of fans claimed that Netflix is releasing a ninth episode of the epic show, which had its finale on New Year's Eve and dubbing the theory as the ‘Conformity Gate’. The growing chatter around the ‘Conformity Gate’ theory suggests that what we saw during the finale was not real at all and a new episode is coming today, 7 January.

In Episode 8, ‘The Rightside Up’, the Hawkins kids defeat Vecna by going to the Abyss and killing the Mind Flayer, while rescuing the kidnapped children including Holly and Derek. They then come back to their own world via the Upside Down, which they then blow up but Eleven stays there to end a vicious cycle started by Dr. Brenner. Whether she is truly dead is debatable, especially after a theory floated by Mike at the end of the show.

Eighteen months later, the kids are shown graduating with Dustin becoming the Valedictorian, the Wheelers surviving the attack, Steve becoming a basketball coach, and all the other kids moving out for college and work.

Why is Stranger Things Episode 9 trending? While the Duffer Brothers seemed to have given a happy ending to the show, providing everyone but Mike with a closure, fans are not convinced that this was the true ending to Stranger Things.

Over the past week, fans have increasingly argued on social media that what we saw in Episode 8 was not the real end and a secret Episode 9 will be released on 7 January, citing many instances to prove why they were right.

What is the Conformity Gate? Stranger Things fans are calling this new theory of Stranger Things Episode 9 Netflix the ‘Conformity Gate’. Believers say that the finale was an altered reality and Vecna has captured everyone's minds and what we have seen in the finale is an image created by him.

Conformity Gate believers said that Vecna is not really dead, backing their claims with various observations and pointing to subtle inconsistencies in the finale. One of the most popular examples is the Hawkins High graduation scene where all the children are placing their hand in the same distinctive manner as Henry Creel. Another example is the haircut the Wheeler family including Nancy and Karen are donning, which they said was eerily similar to that of Henry when he was in Brenner's lab.

Other elements like a blank yellow poster hanging in the background of the graduation, radio tower dials, and multiple boxes of the “WHATZIT?” board game have only deepened suspicions.

