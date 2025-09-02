Why isn’t ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ on TV tonight? When and how to watch the Finale episode

The Season 10 finale of Bachelor in Paradise won’t be airing in its usual Monday slot this week.

Since Monday, September 1, falls on Labor Day, ABC has pushed the finale to Tuesday, September 2, where it will air from 8 to 10 p.m.

What is supposed to happen in the Season 10 finale? According to ABC, the synopsis for the 2 September finale is: “As the final rose ceremony looms, the remaining beachgoers solidify their relationships, and the last three couples emerge.

“Later, Jesse unveils the ultimate relationship test, pushing each couple to the limit in the most revealing and physically demanding test yet.

“As the final decision nears, the past returns, putting love, trust and up to $500,000 on the line.”

Where and how to watch New episodes of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on ABC, starting July 7. All episodes will stream the following day on Hulu. Fans can also catch up on Seasons 6, 7, and 8 on Hulu right now.

Viewers without cable can still catch ABC live through streaming platforms. FuboTV offers a free trial along with $30 off the first month, while DirecTV provides a five-day free trial for new users.

The hosts—and a new champagne lounge Jesse Palmer returned to host Season 10. Longtime bartender Wells Adams is also back, and Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown will debut in her new role overseeing “Paradise Relations” while running the all-new Champagne Lounge.

Season 10 cast Here’s who viewers can expect to see in the first episodes, excluding the Golden franchise contestants:

Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin (The Bachelor Season 29)

Bailey Brown (The Bachelor Season 29)

Brian Autz (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Dale Moss (The Bachelorette Season 16)

Hakeem Moulton (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Jeremy Simon (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Jessica "Jess" Edwards (The Bachelor Season 28)

Jonathon Johnson (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Justin Glaze (The Bachelorette Season 17, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8)

Katherine "Kat" Izzo (The Bachelor Season 27, Bachelor in Paradise Season 9)

Kyle Howard (The Bachelorette Season 17)

Lexi Young (The Bachelor Season 28)

Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Sam McKinney (The Bachelorette Season 21)

Spencer Conley (The Bachelorette Season 21)