Why Margot Robbie’s ₹74-crore Taj Mahal necklace sparked controversy: What you should know

Margot Robbie looked stunning in her fit for the premiere of Wuthering Heights, but the Internet, especially the Indians, was hung up on her iconic Taj Mahal diamond necklace.

Margot said that the iconic necklace – a beetle-leaf-shaped golden pendant with a table-cut diamond encrusted with rubies, hoisted on a golden string with Farsi inscription – once belonged to Elizabeth Taylor and was given to her by Cartier for the event.

However, while she isn't entirely wrong, Margot did forget to mention a vital piece of information about the jewel's history – it originally belonged in India.

Taj Mahal necklace's India connection Valued at approximately $8.8 million ( ₹74 crore), the iconic necklace is actually a Mughal heirloom, according to The Juggernaut.

The news portal, in an Instagram post, said that the Taj Mahal necklace was gifted to Mughal Empress Nur Jahan by her husband, Emperor Jehangir. It was later passed down to their son, Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The iconic Taj Mahal monument was built in Mumtaz Mahal's memory.

The necklace features an inscription that includes Nur Jahan's name, her title “Lady of the Padshah,” and the regnal year 23, which corresponds to around 1627–28 AD.

The Juggernaut dismissed online chatter claiming that the Farsi inscription on the necklace reads “Love is Everlasting” without sharing what it actually means.

Later, the necklace was taken from India to the US, where it was purchased by Richard Burton for Elizabeth Taylor's 40th birthday. More recently, it was acquired by Cartier at an auction for a staggering $8.8 million.

Here's how netizens reacted: Indian netizens were fuming over the lack of acknowledgement of the necklace's Indian roots, and Cartier not giving Maharaja Patiala's necklace to Diljit Dosanjh for his Met Gala debut.

“Give us our jewels back. Go make and display and museumify ur own. Is all I have to say,” a social media user said.

Another user fumed, “‘Found its way’ is the definition of euphemism.”

“Maybe actually specify how it was looted and not gloss it over with ‘it found its way’ as though jewellery has legs and a passport,” a user added.

One netizen asked, “Why do I feel like they do it on purpose to get people talking about them and their Movie and go watch it?”

“Tell them to also give back the jewels they plucked off of palace walls,” another netizen said.

“I was just speaking about connecting the Mughal-Margot dots with this piece. Jewelry is history and referencing origin is so important with all of these cases of ‘amnesia’ going around,” highlighted another user.

About Wuthering Heights Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi and costarring Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Charlotte Mellington, and Owen Cooper, is co-produced by Margot's LuckyChap Entertainment.

The cast filmed on the English Moors, playing Kate Bush's iconic song to capture the spirit of Brontë's classic tale.

