Why Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ is striking a nerve without saying too much

When ‘Saiyaara’ released on July 18, 2025 it quietly became one of the most talked‑about love stories of the year. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in their debut roles.

Within just four days it had earned over ₹107 crore on a budget of around ₹45 crore, comfortably entering the top five highest‑grossing Hindi films of 2025 .

Mohit Suri has long had a gift for romantic storytelling. From ‘Aashiqui 2’ to ‘Malang’ and ‘Ek Villain’, he has always combined romantic drama with haunting music. With ‘Saiyaara’, he seemed to sense the moment: audiences were tiring of action‑packed spectacles and looking for quieter emotional stories. He waited a few years before delivering another romantic musical; the timing appears perfect .

Part of the excitement comes from the music. Songs like ‘Saiyaara’, ‘Barbaad’ and ‘Dhun’ were released weekly leading up to the premiere and each quickly became a hit. The soundtrack did more than add emotion—it drove it. Mohit Suri selected seven composers and four lyricists to craft tracks that blend into the story rather than interrupt it.

Audiences crowded theatres, some even singing along during screenings, waving flashlights and cheering at key emotional moments—creating a community feeling that is rare these days.

The performances of Ahaan Panday as Krish and Aneet Padda as Vaani are being hailed as effortless. Ahaan’s presence is quietly intense, and Aneet’s portrayal is balanced and layered. Their chemistry feels genuine—a mix of silences and unspoken longing that seems to resonate with audiences of all age groups. The film feels fresh in its emotional honesty, even if its basic narrative—a musician meets poet, love blooms, pain follows—is well trodden ground.

The film is also receiving praise for choosing fresh faces and strong narrative over big names and marketing blitzes. Veteran director Subhash Ghai pointed to ‘Saiyaara’ as proof that a well-told story and thoughtful casting can triumph over expensive star vehicles. That sense of restraint extends to promotion as well: both lead actors did almost no interviews or media tours before the film came out, which seemed to only increase intrigue around their performances.

At its core, ‘Saiyaara’ succeeds because it is not trying to shock or overwhelm. It tells a simple story of love, longing, music and loss, and leans into nostalgia for a style of film many feel has been neglected.

Its music doesn’t feel tacked on—it feels like it was written from inside the narrative. It can be said that the music served to push the emotional beats forward rather than break them.

Of course, every film has its share of flaws - plot familiarity, occasional clunky dialogues and inconsistent pacing—yet most will agree that the emotional resonance and on‑screen chemistry keep the film alive even when the screenplay stumbles.

What ‘Saiyaara’ shows is simple yet powerful: when a filmmaker senses the audience’s mood and delivers a heartfelt emotional story backed by strong music and sincere acting, even a familiar tale can feel meaningful again.