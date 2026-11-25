Even before its December 4 premiere, Pakistan’s first Netflix original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, has run into a storm in India.

Just as the streaming giant dropped the official trailer featuring some of Pakistan’s biggest stars—including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir—the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) escalated the matter straight to the top, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand an immediate ban on the show’s release in the country.

In a strongly worded letter dated November 24, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta urged the Prime Minister to ensure the series is neither released nor streamed on Netflix India.

Going a step further, the film body has pushed for a permanent law barring Pakistani content, artists and productions from Indian cinemas, television and OTT platforms altogether.

Copies of the letter were also marked to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Netflix India.

‘Terror gets no applause’: AICWA’s letter to PM Modi Taking its campaign to X, AICWA made its stance unmistakable, framing the demand as a matter of national sentiment ahead of the show's 4 December 2026 debut.

“Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series ‘Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026,” the association posted.

The letter itself pulls no punches: “Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always.”

Saying it was writing with “deep pain and a strong sense of duty” on behalf of 140 crore Indians, AICWA specifically named Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Saman Ansari from the cast, alleging that several Pakistani artists had spoken out against India during periods of heightened tension between the two countries.

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Terror attacks, May 2025 I&B advisory To back its demand, the association pointed to existing precedents—noting its own ban on Pakistani artists following the 2019 Pulwama attack and the Indian government’s restrictions on Pakistani artists and content after the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Allowing the series to stream in India, AICWA argued, would directly violate the spirit of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's 8 May 2025 advisory.

The letter also listed a timeline of major terror strikes on Indian soil, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2005 Delhi serial blasts, the 2006 Mumbai local train blasts, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Uri attack, the 2019 Pulwama attack, and the April 2025 Pahalgam attack.

“Behind every number is a family destroyed. Wives have lost husbands, children have lost fathers, and parents have lost their sons. Thousands of such families still live in grief today. How can we ask them to watch the entertainment of the country that did this to them?” the association wrote, calling on Netflix India to publicly declare that Pakistani content will not be streamed in the country.

Watch Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo trailer here:

What’s in the trailer? Amid the pushback in India, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo—also titled All The Love Our Hearts Carry internationally—on November 24.

Adapted from Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, the series weaves together six interconnected love stories across three generations, filmed across Pakistan, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Directed and produced by Momina Duraid, the show reunites Humsafar leads Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan alongside Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, and Saman Ansari.