Why police registered unnatural death case under Section 194 after Nana Patekar's demise in Goa? Here's what it means

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning in Goa and was cremated later that night at his farmhouse in Pune. While the cause of his death is said to be cardiac arrest, on Friday, Police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194.

Nana Patekar's death According to reports, Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his residence in Dona Paula. He was rushed to Manipal hospital, where he was reportedly brought dead.

Dr Shekhar Salkar from the medical facility told PTI that Patekar was administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes. However, doctors couldn't revive him. The actor was declared dead at 5.10 am, he told the news agency.

Why cause of unnatural death registered? As per police records, Panaji police station received a call at 8.07 am on Thursday and was informed that Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar had been brought dead to the casualty ward.

“Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter informed to the superior officers, and registered unnatural death case under section 194 of BNSS. Further enquiry in the matter is in progress,” stated the police file.

What it means The case of unnatural death was filed as per the legal protocol.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, led by PSI Nitin Naik.

Nana Patekar's last rites Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours in Pune on Thursday night. His last rites were performed by Patekar's son Malhar Patekar.

Talking to the media, Malhar Patekar said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."

On the planned work in Marathwada, Malhar added, “Nana had recently spoken about it; the work related to it was about to begin. When I met him, we discussed this matter. Given the massive scale at which the Naam Foundation operates. The CM also felt that if we work together, we would be able to achieve the target.”

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On the decision to conduct the last rites on the same day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai told ANI, "We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today."