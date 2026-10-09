Why police registered unnatural death case under Section 194 after Nana Patekar's demise in Goa? Here's what it means

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning in Goa and was cremated later that night at his farmhouse in Pune. While the cause of his death is said to be cardiac arrest, on Friday, Police registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194.

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Nana Patekar's death According to reports, Nana Patekar was found unresponsive at his residence in Dona Paula. He was rushed to Manipal hospital, where he was reportedly brought dead.

Dr Shekhar Salkar from the medical facility told PTI that Patekar was administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes. However, doctors couldn't revive him. The actor was declared dead at 5.10 am, he told the news agency.

Why cause of unnatural death registered? As per police records, Panaji police station received a call at 8.07 am on Thursday and was informed that Vishwanath (Nana) Gajanan Patekar had been brought dead to the casualty ward.

“Accordingly, visited the spot at Manipal Hospital Bambolim at the ward and the matter was discussed with the Medical Officer. Thereafter informed to the superior officers, and registered unnatural death case under section 194 of BNSS. Further enquiry in the matter is in progress,” stated the police file.

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What it means The case of unnatural death was filed as per the legal protocol.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway, led by PSI Nitin Naik.

Nana Patekar's last rites Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours in Pune on Thursday night. His last rites were performed by Patekar's son Malhar Patekar.

Talking to the media, Malhar Patekar said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."

On the planned work in Marathwada, Malhar added, “Nana had recently spoken about it; the work related to it was about to begin. When I met him, we discussed this matter. Given the massive scale at which the Naam Foundation operates. The CM also felt that if we work together, we would be able to achieve the target.”

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Also Read | Nana Patekar to be accorded state funeral, Maharashtra minister confirms

On the decision to conduct the last rites on the same day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai told ANI, "We proceeded (with the last rites today) because the tragedy occurred early this morning, so a significant amount of time had already passed. That is why we decided to go ahead with it today."

Nana Patekar, 76, is survived by his wife, Neelkanthi Patekar and son, Malhar Patekar.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.