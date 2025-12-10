Why Rajinikanth wanted Aishwarya Rai as Neelambari before Ramya Krishnan took the role

As Padayappa prepares for a grand theatrical re-release, Rajinikanth is looking back at the making of the 1999 classic—and sharing some lesser-known stories behind its most memorable characters. In a new video released ahead of the re-release, the superstar revealed that the role of Neelambari—one of Tamil cinema’s most defining antagonists—was first envisioned for Aishwarya Rai, not Ramya Krishnan.

Rajinikanth recalled the extensive effort the team made to approach Aishwarya during the film’s pre-production phase. “We wanted Aishwarya Rai to play Neelambari. After a lot of difficulty, we managed to get in touch with her,” he said. According to him, the character was so pivotal that he was prepared to wait as long as necessary. “If she had said yes, I was willing to wait two or three years. That role needed to click. It demanded a certain presence and force.”

However, Aishwarya conveyed she wasn’t interested in being part of Padayappa at that time. Rajinikanth noted that several top names—including Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit—were also considered during the search for an actor who could embody Neelambari’s intimidation, elegance and emotional complexity. Ultimately, director K.S. Ravikumar suggested Ramya Krishnan, whose powerful screen energy and expressive range shaped Neelambari into the iconic antagonist audiences still remember.

Rajinikanth later teamed up with Aishwarya Rai in 2010 for Enthiran, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of its decade. In the same video, he also confirmed that a sequel to Padayappa is officially in the works. Titled Neelambari: Padayappa 2, the project will place renewed focus on the universe and characters that made the original a landmark film.

About Padayappa Directed by K.S. Ravikumar, Padayappa starred Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and Sivaji Ganesan, supported by Lakshmi, Nassar, Radha Ravi, Abbas, Sithara and Preetha. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil release of 1999 and remains a cultural favourite. The re-release coincides with Rajinikanth’s birthday celebrations.