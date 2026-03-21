Why Rasputin plays in Dhurandhar 2: The historical twist behind the pivotal climax scene of Ranveer Singh's film

(This article contains spoilers)

Toward the climax of Dhurandhar 2, the film presents a tense and emotionally charged sequence that combines action, intelligence manoeuvring, and subtle political commentary.

Why was Rasputin used in Dhurandhar 2? After killing Major Iqbal, Hamza is captured by Omar (Aditya Uppal), the new SP who succeeds SP Chaudhary Aslam (Sanjay Dutt). Hamza (Ranveer Singh) is subjected to a brutal interrogation as the Pakistanis try to extract sensitive information from him.

Amid this, Lt General Shamshad Hassan, played by Raj Zutshi, seemingly turns a blind eye, creating a moment of suspense that keeps the audience on edge.

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The tension escalates when Shamshad receives a call from IB chief Ajay Sanyal (R Madhavan), who firmly requests that Hamza be released. Shamshad, initially smug and defensive, seems confident in his authority and begins to assert his dominance over the conversation.

However, the situation takes a dramatic turn when Sanyal shares a video that exposes Shamshad himself exchanging sensitive information about Pakistan with Israel. In this instant, Shamshad’s power is undermined, and the leverage shifts entirely. The video forces him to act, ultimately saving Hamza and resolving the immediate crisis.

What adds a curious layer to this scene is the choice of soundtrack. The video is played with Boney M’s iconic song Rasputin in the background. On the surface, it may appear to be a quirky or ironic choice, but the selection is far from random.

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Listen to the Boney M song here:

The song itself is based on the life of Grigori Rasputin, the controversial Russian mystic and advisor who wielded considerable influence over the Russian royal family during the early 20th century. Rasputin was known for his ability to manipulate political decisions and for the sway he held over Tsarina Alexandra, often intervening in matters of governance that were beyond his station.

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His actions created widespread unrest among the Russian nobility, who feared that his influence was undermining the stability of the monarchy. Eventually, this tension culminated in a conspiracy to eliminate him, leading to his assassination in 1916.

The parallels between Rasputin and Shamshad are subtle but meaningful. In the film, Shamshad occupies a position of authority and appears untouchable, controlling critical intelligence that could shift the balance of power. Yet, like Rasputin, his position is not unassailable.

The video exposes his vulnerability, serving as the moral and strategic check that forces him to act against his own pride and self-interest. The song acts as a symbolic underscore, reminding viewers that even those who seem powerful can be held accountable, particularly when evidence of their actions surfaces.

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Has Aditya Dhar used any other parallels? Interestingly, this is not the first time director Aditya Dhar has used historical or literary parallels to deepen narrative impact. In the first Dhurandhar, he drew on William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to add a dramatic layer to Hamza’s actions. On the surface, the comparison was that Hamza kills Rehman much like Brutus kills Julius Caesar.

However, the deeper connection comes from the vision Hamza experiences after Rehman breathes his last in the hospital. This mirrors Shakespeare’s novel, where Brutus is visited by Caesar’s ghost, symbolising guilt, consequence, and the weight of moral choices.

Dhar’s use of such parallels demonstrates his ability to weave historical or literary symbolism into high-stakes action, enriching both the narrative and the psychological depth of the characters.

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While the Rasputin reference in Dhurandhar 2 may seem like a far-reaching allusion, it follows Dhar’s established pattern of tying contemporary characters to historical or literary figures. Shamshad’s downfall, like Rasputin’s, becomes a lesson in power, vulnerability, and accountability, giving audiences a layered understanding of the stakes involved.

By drawing these connections, Dhar ensures that the film’s action sequences are not just visually engaging but also intellectually resonant, adding historical and literary echoes that enhance the overall storytelling experience.