Why Shaktiman fame Mukesh Khanna won’t watch Ranbir Kapoor-Yash’s ₹4000 cr mytho-magnum opus of Namit Malhotra

Actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for portraying Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat and for playing Shaktimaan, has said he will not watch Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in theatres. The actor cited audience reactions, the film's promotional material and the reported cost of IMAX tickets as reasons behind his decision.

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Released on November 5, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Khanna, however, clarified that he has not watched the film and is basing his assessment on reviews and public reactions.

In a vlog, he said the discussion around the film had increasingly centred on its budget and box-office recovery rather than the accuracy of its portrayal of the epic.

"Aur ye abhi tak clear nahi hai ki film kitni kamayegi. Lekin mudda kamai ka ho gaya hai. Kyunki mudda ye bana diya gaya hai ki humne 400 crore ya pata nahi 4000 crore lagaye hain, ab usko kaise wapas laayein. Ye mudda ban gaya hai." (And it is still not clear how much the film will earn. However, the discussion has become centred on money. The focus is now on recovering the ₹400 crore, or perhaps even ₹4,000 crore, invested in it.)

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"Ye nahi ki hum aapko Ramayan ki katha theek-theek suna rahe hain ya nahi suna rahe hain." (The concern no longer seems to be whether the story of the Ramayan is being narrated accurately or not.)

Why Mukesh Khanna is staying away from Ramayana Recalling his childhood association with the epic, Khanna spoke about watching Ramlila performances at Mumbai's Cross Maidan when he was around 10-12 years old.

"Sahab, Ramayan hamare rag-rag mein basi hui hai. Bachpan se lekar aaj tak main Ramayan ki Ramlilayein dekhta aaya hun."

(Sir, the Ramayan runs through our veins. From childhood until today, I have watched Ramlilas.)

The actor acknowledged that he had initially felt he should not comment on a film he had not seen.

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“Maaf karna, maine abhi tak Ramayana dekhi nahi hai. Kal-parso maine press conference mein bhi kaha tha ki agar maine dekhi nahi hai, to mujhe shayad bolne ka haq nahi hai.”

(Forgive me, but I have not watched the film yet. I even said at a press conference a few days ago that perhaps I do not have the right to comment if I have not seen it.)

However, after following the reviews and promotional material released by the makers, he decided to share his assessment. He also said the feedback he had heard influenced his decision not to watch the film in theatres.

₹ 1,200 IMAX ticket: What the actor said Khanna cited the reported ₹1,200 IMAX ticket price as another reason for avoiding the theatrical release. He said he usually takes his entire staff along when he watches a film.

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"1,200 ki ticket kharidkar main Ramayana nahi dekhunga. Ji haan, IMAX mein 1,200 ki ticket ja rahi hai. Aur main agar jata hun to poore staff ko le jata hun. Isliye itni kamai main producer ko nahi dena chahunga."

(I will not buy a ₹1,200 ticket to watch Ramayana. Yes, an IMAX ticket costs around ₹1,200. And when I go, I usually take my entire staff with me. Therefore, I do not wish to contribute that amount of revenue to the producers.)

He added that he did not want to financially support filmmakers if their objective was to earn money while hurting religious sentiments.

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"Jinka maksad sirf humse kamai karna hai aur hamari aastha par chot pahunchana hai, unko jaakar main itni kamai, chahe meri chhoti si hi kamai kyon na ho, nahi dena chahunga. Ye meri apni marzi hai."

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(If the objective is merely to earn money from us while hurting our faith, then I do not wish to contribute to that income, however small my contribution may be. That is my personal choice.)

Khanna did not rule out watching the film later if he could access a print. Ramayana also stars Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.