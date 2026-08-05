Why The Odyssey is breaking box office records for Hollywood in India

The footfalls have been seen not just in the metros, but in smaller cities and towns as well. Think Tiruppur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Even Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat are attracting people to pay anywhere between ₹250 and ₹500 for regular format, and upwards of ₹1,000 to view The Odyssey in premium format, said at least half a dozen movie exhibitors.