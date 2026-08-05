Why The Odyssey is breaking box office records for Hollywood in India

At around 9 am on 20 July (Monday), Shreet Kulhara was at one of Gwalior’s only commercial spaces with a multiplex, not for a Hindi film but to watch British-American director Christopher Nolan’s action-epic The Odyssey.
The 20-year-old watched the Matt Damon-starrer in a regular format, paying ₹230, while the average ticket price for any mainstream A-list Hindi movie in Gwalior ranges between ₹80 and ₹450.
Kulhara found Nolan’s telling of the Greek mythological story, penned by Homer, a cerebral experience with intricate storylines, expansive scenes and sound designs.
“I did not know much about the film beforehand. But the reviews were really good and the poster looked extremely interesting, which made me buy a ticket,” the management student told Mint over a phone call.
While there is no segregated age-group data, according to cinema chain owners and those in the business of tracking movie performances, millennials and Generation Z moviegoers have been thronging cinema halls across India to catch Nolan’s latest magnum opus.
“The craze for Nolan films is [highest] among millennials and Gen Zs,” insisted Sanjay Barjatya, chief executive officer, Roongta Cinemas, a Surat-headquartered multiplex chain.
Moviegoers have been watching the film in premium formats such as IMAX, Dolby Atoms, HyperX, and EPIQ. Since the marketing around the film was heavily focused on The Odyssey being shot in IMAX, occupancy rates in premium formats are up to 80%, said Amit Sharma, co-founder of One Cinema, a Mumbai-headquartered multiplex chain. In the regular format, the occupancy is 20–30%, which is also considered good for a Hollywood release, he added.
The footfalls have been seen not just in the metros, but in smaller cities and towns as well. Think Tiruppur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. Even Prayagraj and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Surat in Gujarat are attracting people to pay anywhere between ₹250 and ₹500 for regular format, and upwards of ₹1,000 to view The Odyssey in premium format, said at least half a dozen movie exhibitors.
The film opened across more than 2,500 screens, according to Sacnilk Technologies, a Rajasthan-based media company. Mint couldn’t immediately ascertain the breakup of screens between metros and non-metro cities as Warner Bros. Discovery’s India vertical, which distributed the film domestically, did not respond to a detailed query.
For a non-franchise Hollywood tentpole release to have house full shows beyond India’s metropolitan cities is an unprecedented phenomenon, say exhibitors and trade analysts.
In Broadway Cinemas, Coimbatore, bookings for the IMAX version of the Matt Damon-starrer had an unprecedented average occupancy of 85% from the opening Friday until the following Thursday, said Tejal Satish, chief operating officer, Broadway Cinemas.
“Having almost housefull shows, through the weekend, before any reviews were out is a rare phenomenon for a (non-franchise) Hollywood movie,” Satish added.