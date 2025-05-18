'Why was a man dressed as giant bird at Jennifer Lawrence’s Cannes premiere?' Netizens curious

A man dressed as a giant bird made an unexpected appearance at the world premiere of Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday. The festival informed Variety that the bird costume represented a character from I Love Peru, a documentary by Raphaël Quenard that premiered in the Cannes Classics section.

Pattinson was seen posing with the bird man, clearly amused by the unusual attire. Social media users expressed surprise at the sight of a large bird walking the red carpet. In Peruvian culture, birds such as condors are regarded as a symbolic link between heaven and earth.

The synopsis for Quenard’s documentary reads: “Going through a difficult period, Raphaël Quenard abandons everyone around him and, struck by a disturbing vision, flies to Peru. In this spiritual quest, he is accompanied by his friend Hugo David.”

“There’s someone dressed as a bird on the Cannes carpet,” one social media user commented on the bird man’s appearance during the premiere of Die, My Love.

Another user asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “Why was a man dressed up as a giant bird on the Cannes red carpet for Jennifer Lawrence's Die, My Love???”

Despite the surprise, the bird costume complied with Cannes’ new red carpet regulations. The festival recently announced a ban on nudity and excessively voluminous clothing, including long trains that could obstruct the red carpet.

On Monday, organisers stated: “This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”