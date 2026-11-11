Why was AR Rahman's concert in Gurgaon pushed abruptly? Here's what we know about new date

Music composer-singer AR Rahman was all set to perform in Delhi NCR. However, the upcoming concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram, has been postponed as per the event organisers. The show was a part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour.

AR Rahman concert cancelled in Gurugram; here's why According to a report by Indian Express, those who purchased the tickets have received full refunds. Fans have spent about ₹2,499 for general standing to ₹1,50,000 for premium VIP decks. Reportedly, buyers were sent cancellation emails with details of their refunds.

The reason behind the sudden cancellation remains unknown.

A user took to X and questioned ticketing partner District by Zomato on the status of the show. To this, District's support handle ‘District Care' confirmed the show's cancellation status.

"@district_india why has the Rahman Delhi concert on November 21 got cancelled? #ARRahman," posted a user on X. Responding to the user, District Cares revealed, “Hi Prashant, we understand how disappointing this news must be, especially if you were looking forward to the concert. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the A.R. Rahman concert in Delhi on 21st November has been cancelled. We sincerely regret that things didn't work out as expected and apologise for the disappointment caused. Thank you for your understanding.”

What show producers said Meanwhile, Eva Live, the national producer for the concert, told The Indian Express that the show postponement was due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “last-minute critical developments that cannot be avoided.”

Update on new concert date Reportedly, the AR Rahman concert has been pushed to 2027. However, a revised date for the concert has not been announced publicly.

Apart from the Gurugram show, AR Rahman's another scheduled performance has also been impacted in the tour. The composer was slated to perform in Kolkata, originally on January 11. However, it has also been postponed to April 11. Revealing the reason behind the decision, local partners Rhythm Box India cited "scheduling considerations,” on their official Instagram handle.

Ramayana success AR Rahman is currently basking in the success of Namit Malhotra-backed Ramayana. For the film, he collaborated with Hans Zimmer.

Talking about it, Rahman wrote on X recently, "Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together."