Why was AR Rahman's concert in Gurgaon pushed abruptly? Here's what we know about new date

Music composer-singer AR Rahman was all set to perform in Delhi NCR. However, the upcoming concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram, has been postponed as per the event organisers. The show was a part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour.

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AR Rahman concert cancelled in Gurugram; here's why According to a report by Indian Express, those who purchased the tickets have received full refunds. Fans have spent about ₹2,499 for general standing to ₹1,50,000 for premium VIP decks. Reportedly, buyers were sent cancellation emails with details of their refunds.

The reason behind the sudden cancellation remains unknown.

A user took to X and questioned ticketing partner District by Zomato on the status of the show. To this, District's support handle ‘District Care' confirmed the show's cancellation status.

"@district_india why has the Rahman Delhi concert on November 21 got cancelled? #ARRahman," posted a user on X. Responding to the user, District Cares revealed, “Hi Prashant, we understand how disappointing this news must be, especially if you were looking forward to the concert. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the A.R. Rahman concert in Delhi on 21st November has been cancelled. We sincerely regret that things didn't work out as expected and apologise for the disappointment caused. Thank you for your understanding.”

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What show producers said Meanwhile, Eva Live, the national producer for the concert, told The Indian Express that the show postponement was due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “last-minute critical developments that cannot be avoided.”

Update on new concert date Reportedly, the AR Rahman concert has been pushed to 2027. However, a revised date for the concert has not been announced publicly.

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Apart from the Gurugram show, AR Rahman's another scheduled performance has also been impacted in the tour. The composer was slated to perform in Kolkata, originally on January 11. However, it has also been postponed to April 11. Revealing the reason behind the decision, local partners Rhythm Box India cited "scheduling considerations,” on their official Instagram handle.

Ramayana success AR Rahman is currently basking in the success of Namit Malhotra-backed Ramayana. For the film, he collaborated with Hans Zimmer.

Talking about it, Rahman wrote on X recently, "Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together."

"Collaborating with @HansZimmer on Ramayana has been a special creative journey, exploring new musical possibilities while staying true to the soul of this timeless epic. Grateful to be part of this journey, with so much more to explore and share with you all," he added.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.