Subscribe

Why was AR Rahman's concert in Gurgaon pushed abruptly? Here's what we know about new date

AR Rahman was scheduled to perform at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram. It was a part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour.

Sneha Biswas
Published11 Nov 2026, 10:08 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman
Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman(AFP)
Advertisement
AI Quick Read

Music composer-singer AR Rahman was all set to perform in Delhi NCR. However, the upcoming concert, which was scheduled to take place at the Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram, has been postponed as per the event organisers. The show was a part of his ongoing Wonderment Tour.

Advertisement

AR Rahman concert cancelled in Gurugram; here's why

According to a report by Indian Express, those who purchased the tickets have received full refunds. Fans have spent about 2,499 for general standing to 1,50,000 for premium VIP decks. Reportedly, buyers were sent cancellation emails with details of their refunds.

The reason behind the sudden cancellation remains unknown.

A user took to X and questioned ticketing partner District by Zomato on the status of the show. To this, District's support handle ‘District Care' confirmed the show's cancellation status.

"@district_india why has the Rahman Delhi concert on November 21 got cancelled? #ARRahman," posted a user on X. Responding to the user, District Cares revealed, “Hi Prashant, we understand how disappointing this news must be, especially if you were looking forward to the concert. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the A.R. Rahman concert in Delhi on 21st November has been cancelled. We sincerely regret that things didn't work out as expected and apologise for the disappointment caused. Thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement

What show producers said

Meanwhile, Eva Live, the national producer for the concert, told The Indian Express that the show postponement was due to “unforeseen circumstances” and “last-minute critical developments that cannot be avoided.”

Update on new concert date

Reportedly, the AR Rahman concert has been pushed to 2027. However, a revised date for the concert has not been announced publicly.

Advertisement

Apart from the Gurugram show, AR Rahman's another scheduled performance has also been impacted in the tour. The composer was slated to perform in Kolkata, originally on January 11. However, it has also been postponed to April 11. Revealing the reason behind the decision, local partners Rhythm Box India cited "scheduling considerations,” on their official Instagram handle.

Ramayana success

AR Rahman is currently basking in the success of Namit Malhotra-backed Ramayana. For the film, he collaborated with Hans Zimmer.

Talking about it, Rahman wrote on X recently, "Music has a beautiful way of bringing different worlds together."

"Collaborating with @HansZimmer on Ramayana has been a special creative journey, exploring new musical possibilities while staying true to the soul of this timeless epic. Grateful to be part of this journey, with so much more to explore and share with you all," he added.

Advertisement

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeEntertainmentWhy was AR Rahman's concert in Gurgaon pushed abruptly? Here's what we know about new date
Advertisement
Read Next Story