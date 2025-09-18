Why was Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel? From higher pay than Prabhas to 7-hour workdays

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has faced another setback ahead of her comeback after embracing motherhood, as she has been dropped from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. While Vyjayanti Movies hinted at a lack of 'commitment' in their official post, social media is filled with speculations behind Padukone's exit, sparking a debate.

Why was Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Netizens continue to wonder why Deepika Padukone has been removed from the sequel to the film, which once made her one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Amid this, a new report claims demands made by Padukone, which allegedly led to producers dropping her from the film.

Deepika Padukone's alleged demands to Kalki 2898 AD sequel makers According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Padukone demanded a hike of 25 per cent in her fees, surpassing Prabhas' salary for Kalki. This hike was based on what she was paid for the first instalment of the film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

“Deepika Padukone demanded a 25 percent increment on the acting fees she was paid for the first part of the film," a source said.

Reportedly, Padukone also demanded 7 hours of work days.

"That’s not all, she put her foot down on shooting for just 7 hours a day. Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either,” the report quoted.

It also claimed that Padukone demanded a 5-star hotel stay for her entourage, consisting of approximately 25 people.

“Deepika’s team is a big one with almost 25 people travelling with her on the sets. They demanded a five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food through the shoot for her entourage. Why should the producers pay for the stay and food of an actor, over and above the fees? This is an issue that a lot of Hindi producers also face,” the source also stated.

It was reported that a similar issue was also faced during Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, also starring Prabhas.

Deepika Padukone no longer in sequel of Kalki 2898 AD Earlier in the day, the official post regarding Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD read: "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways.”

“Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, Padukone is yet to confirm or deny these claims about her alleged demands.

