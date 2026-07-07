Centre accuses Satluj makers of bypassing certification as Diljit Dosanjh's film lands in fresh row

A day after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj was taken down from streaming platform Zee5, officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the film had been released without completing the required certification process, prompting its removal.

Government explains Zee5 removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj According to officials, the issue centred on the film's regulatory status rather than its availability on an over-the-top (OTT) platform. The film, which was earlier titled Panjab 95, has remained mired in controversy for several years over certification disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

An official from the Ministry told ANI, “Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday.”

The official further alleged that the release violated the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, although no specific provision of the rules was identified in the statement.

The latest development marks another chapter in the prolonged legal and regulatory battle surrounding the film. Originally submitted to the CBFC in 2022 under the title Panjab 95, the film reportedly faced objections from the certification board, which initially sought 27 cuts along with a change in title.

The filmmakers challenged those directions in court. During the subsequent review process, a revision committee is said to have recommended as many as 120 cuts. The dispute remained unresolved for years, delaying the film's release.

After nearly four years of legal proceedings and negotiations, the film was released on Zee5 over the weekend under the new title Satluj. According to the information available, the version released on the streaming platform was uncut.

However, by Sunday evening, the film was taken down.

Announcing the development, ZEE5 said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice." While the platform did not elaborate on what those developments were, it said the audience response had been overwhelming and reiterated its support for the filmmakers' creative vision.

The streaming service also urged viewers not to resort to piracy.

"We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours — don't support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you," it said in a separate Instagram post.

The Ministry also stated that it had not received any representation from the filmmakers seeking approval or reconsideration before the film was made available for streaming. Officials maintained that the release bypassed the certification process that had remained under dispute since the film's original submission.

As of now, neither the filmmakers nor Zee5 have publicly responded to the Ministry's latest remarks, and there has been no announcement regarding whether the film will return to the platform after completing any further regulatory process.