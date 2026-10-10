Why was Nana Patekar cremated at night? His son Malhar reveals what delayed the last rites

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites were held at around 11.30 PM on Thursday, 8 October, at his family farmhouse in Donje village near Pune. His son, Malhar Patekar, has explained that the late-night cremation followed delays in bringing the actor’s mortal remains from Goa.

Why was Nana Patekar cremated at night? Patekar, 75, died early on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was cremated with full state honours at the family property, known as Nanachi Wadi, later that night.

View full Image View full Image Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar being given full state honours during his cremation at his farmhouse at Donje village, in Pune district, late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana). (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2026_000012A) ( PTI )

Speaking to news agency ANI after the funeral, Malhar said the family had expected his father’s remains to reach the farmhouse earlier. The journey took longer than anticipated, however, and the family decided to proceed with the last rites on the same day.

“We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time,” Malhar said, explaining that several hours had already passed since his father’s death. The family therefore chose not to delay the cremation further.

Malhar remembers his father's work and values Beyond explaining the timing of the funeral, Malhar spoke about the values his father had carried through his life and the work he had entrusted to others.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal,” he said, reflecting on the actor’s enduring influence.

View full Image View full Image Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar being accorded a ceremonial gun salute during his cremation at his farmhouse at Donje village, in Pune district, late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana). (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2026_000026B) ( PTI )

Malhar recalled his father’s repeated appeal to people to come together in the name of humanity and work towards a better world. He said initiatives in water conservation were already under way through their organisation, while larger projects in education and healthcare had begun in Kashmir. His father, he added, had assigned responsibilities to people before his death.

Patekar's life and legacy Nana Patekar has spent more than four decades carving out a distinct place for himself in Indian cinema, moving between Hindi and Marathi films, theatre and filmmaking. Known for his intense screen presence and unpredictable performances, he has often taken on characters that sit far outside the mould of a conventional Bollywood hero.

His career has been shaped by roles that are raw, complex and, at times, deeply unsettling.

Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978, but it was his performance in Parinda (1989) that brought him wider recognition. Playing a ruthless gangster, he portrayed a character who was menacing yet vulnerable, earning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He followed this with another landmark performance in Krantiveer (1994), in which he played a disillusioned man who finds himself drawn into a fight against corruption. The role won him the National Film Award for Best Actor and remains among the most memorable performances of his career.

His ability to move between challenging dramatic roles and mainstream entertainment continued to define his filmography. He won a third National Film Award, this time for Best Supporting Actor, for Prakash Jha's Apaharan (2005). Other notable films include Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant and Ab Tak Chhappan.

He also showed a lighter side in Bluffmaster! and Welcome, reaching audiences who knew him primarily for his intense, often hard-edged performances.

Marathi cinema has remained an important part of Patekar's career. His performance in Natsamrat (2016), adapted from the celebrated Marathi play, showcased a different kind of intensity.

Patekar also stepped behind the camera to direct Prahaar, further expanding his role in filmmaking. His contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 2013.