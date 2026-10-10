Why was Nana Patekar cremated at night? His son Malhar reveals what delayed the last rites

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites were held at around 11.30 PM on Thursday, 8 October, at his family farmhouse in Donje village near Pune. His son, Malhar Patekar, has explained that the late-night cremation followed delays in bringing the actor’s mortal remains from Goa.

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Why was Nana Patekar cremated at night? Patekar, 75, died early on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was cremated with full state honours at the family property, known as Nanachi Wadi, later that night.

Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar being given full state honours during his cremation at his farmhouse at Donje village, in Pune district, late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana). (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2026_000012A)

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Speaking to news agency ANI after the funeral, Malhar said the family had expected his father’s remains to reach the farmhouse earlier. The journey took longer than anticipated, however, and the family decided to proceed with the last rites on the same day.

“We expected it to arrive earlier, but it took us some time,” Malhar said, explaining that several hours had already passed since his father’s death. The family therefore chose not to delay the cremation further.

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Malhar remembers his father's work and values Beyond explaining the timing of the funeral, Malhar spoke about the values his father had carried through his life and the work he had entrusted to others.

“A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal,” he said, reflecting on the actor’s enduring influence.

Pune: Veteran actor Nana Patekar being accorded a ceremonial gun salute during his cremation at his farmhouse at Donje village, in Pune district, late Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of "Nana Amar Rahe" (Long Live Nana). (PTI Photo) (PTI10_09_2026_000026B)

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Malhar recalled his father’s repeated appeal to people to come together in the name of humanity and work towards a better world. He said initiatives in water conservation were already under way through their organisation, while larger projects in education and healthcare had begun in Kashmir. His father, he added, had assigned responsibilities to people before his death.

Patekar's life and legacy Nana Patekar has spent more than four decades carving out a distinct place for himself in Indian cinema, moving between Hindi and Marathi films, theatre and filmmaking. Known for his intense screen presence and unpredictable performances, he has often taken on characters that sit far outside the mould of a conventional Bollywood hero.

His career has been shaped by roles that are raw, complex and, at times, deeply unsettling.

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Patekar made his film debut with Gaman in 1978, but it was his performance in Parinda (1989) that brought him wider recognition. Playing a ruthless gangster, he portrayed a character who was menacing yet vulnerable, earning the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He followed this with another landmark performance in Krantiveer (1994), in which he played a disillusioned man who finds himself drawn into a fight against corruption. The role won him the National Film Award for Best Actor and remains among the most memorable performances of his career.

His ability to move between challenging dramatic roles and mainstream entertainment continued to define his filmography. He won a third National Film Award, this time for Best Supporting Actor, for Prakash Jha's Apaharan (2005). Other notable films include Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant and Ab Tak Chhappan.

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He also showed a lighter side in Bluffmaster! and Welcome, reaching audiences who knew him primarily for his intense, often hard-edged performances.

Marathi cinema has remained an important part of Patekar's career. His performance in Natsamrat (2016), adapted from the celebrated Marathi play, showcased a different kind of intensity.

Patekar also stepped behind the camera to direct Prahaar, further expanding his role in filmmaking. His contribution to Indian cinema was recognised with the Padma Shri in 2013.

Beyond films, Patekar has been associated with social work, particularly efforts to support rural communities affected by drought. In 2015, he co-founded the Naam Foundation with fellow Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure. The organisation works with drought-hit farmers and rural communities, focusing on water conservation and sustainable development.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.