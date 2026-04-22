Why was Sydney Sweeney's three-minute cameo scrapped from The Devil Wears Prada 2

Fans hoping to catch Sydney Sweeney in The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be disappointed.

Sydney Sweeney's The Devil Wears Prada 2 cameo is out The Euphoria actress had filmed a cameo for the highly anticipated sequel, but the scene has been removed from the final version of the film. The news comes just days before the movie opens in cinemas on 1st May.

Sweeney had been photographed heading to the film set in mid-2025, sparking immediate speculation about her involvement in the project. The images quickly spread across social media, with fans excited about a possible appearance from the 28-year-old actress in the fashion world sequel.

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The scene would have appeared near the beginning of the movie and lasted around three minutes. In it, Sweeney was meant to play herself as a celebrity client being dressed by Emily Charlton, the character portrayed by Emily Blunt. The sequence was designed to help introduce Blunt's character in her new role at Dior.

According to sources, the decision to cut the scene was a “creative decision”. The scene did not work structurally with the rest of the film, though the production team reportedly appreciated Sweeney's participation and found the choice difficult to make.

More about the film The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the main cast from the 2006 original film. Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, who is now an established journalist. Stanley Tucci is back as Nigel Kipling, the fashion director, whilst Emily Blunt returns as Emily Charlton.

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In the sequel, Andy rejoins the Runway team to help save the magazine from collapse amid a scandal and challenges in the media industry. The group seeks assistance from Emily, who now heads up Dior's United States operations.

The film includes several new cast members such as Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Rachel Bloom, and Kenneth Branagh. Original stars Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also return to their roles from the first movie.

Whilst Sweeney's cameo did not make the final cut, other celebrity appearances remain in the film. Pop star Lady Gaga has a cameo and also recorded an original song for the soundtrack called "Runway" alongside rapper Doechii.

Celebrity cameos being removed during the editing process is not unusual in film production. Last year alone, several actors including Lola Tung and Nicholas Alexander Chavez had their scenes cut from the I Know What You Did Last Summer remake.

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Sweeney has been busy with her own projects. The actress recently appeared in the first two episodes of Euphoria's third season, which began airing on HBO in April. The latest season has generated significant attention, with viewers discussing her character's storyline developments.

The original The Devil Wears Prada opened in June 2006 and became a major success, earning $327 million worldwide. The film received two Oscar nominations and has since become a beloved classic in popular culture.

Director David Frankel has returned to helm the sequel, working again with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna and producer Wendy Finerman. The team previously collaborated on the first film nearly 20 years ago.

Neither Disney, which is releasing the film, nor Sweeney's representatives have publicly commented on the decision to remove her scene from the movie.

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