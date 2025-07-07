‘Wicked’ filmmaker Jon M Chu to direct live-action hot wheels movie for Mattel

Director Jon M. Chu has officially signed on to direct a live-action Hot Wheels movie, a major collaboration between Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Advertisement

The film will be based on the iconic toy car brand and is being developed by a powerhouse creative team.

The Chosen Team for Hot Wheels Live-Action The script will be written by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, the duo known for their work on Creed II and They Cloned Tyrone. The film will be produced by JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, Chu’s Electric Somewhere, and Mattel Studios.

Robbie Brenner, President and Chief Content Officer of Mattel Studios, will lead production along with Chu, Abrams, and Michael Bostic. Multiple executives from Warner Bros. Pictures, Mattel Studios, Bad Robot, and Electric Somewhere are also on board to oversee the project.

In a statement to Deadline, Brenner praised Chu’s visual style and storytelling, saying, “Jon’s ability to craft rich, elaborate worlds with a distinct point of view makes him the ideal storyteller to bring Hot Wheels to life. His films are visual spectacles — true eye candy — but what sets them apart is how he weaves unforgettable narratives within those stunning frames.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Stars who almost made it to Oz: Surprising Wicked auditions revealed

She added that pairing Chu with writers Juel and Tony brings together a team that can truly capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a brand that’s long been part of car culture around the world.

Jon M Chu Work Front Jon M. Chu has a busy slate ahead. He is co-directing ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ with Jill Culton, a film set to release on March 17, 2028, featuring music by La La Land’s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

He’s also directing ‘Split Fiction’ starring Sydney Sweeney, an upcoming video game adaptation for Amazon MGM Studios. Chu is widely recognised for his work on ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘In the Heights’, and is represented by Artists First, UTA, and Goodman Genow Schenkman.