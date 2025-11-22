Subscribe

Wicked: For Good Box Office Collection Day 1: $30.8 million global start; ₹0.25 crore in India

Wicked: For Good opened globally with $30.8 million from early screenings and Thursday shows, while collecting 0.25 crore on day one in India. The musical sequel now banks on Thanksgiving holiday footfall to sustain momentum.

Anjali Thakur
Published22 Nov 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Wicked: For Good box office collection
Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good — the second chapter in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical — has begun its theatrical run with a strong international debut ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday corridor.

The film earned $30.8 million from early screenings and Thursday previews across the US market, according to reports from Forbes and Deadline. Of this, $18.2 million came from Thursday alone, with an additional $6 million each from special showings held on Monday and Wednesday, including exclusive screenings for Amazon Prime members.

The film’s global rollout began on 21 November, positioning it as a key holiday performer alongside Disney’s Zootopia 2, which is tracking a five-day domestic debut of at least $125 million. Thanksgiving typically ranks among the most lucrative box-office periods for Hollywood; last year’s Wicked instalment collected over $263 million in its first ten days in North America.

India Performance

In India, Wicked: For Good posted a 0.25 crore day-one collection with 7.10% occupancy for English shows on Friday (Sacnilk). The niche genre and premium pricing are expected to drive business largely in metros over the coming days.

Film Overview

The fantasy musical continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda — played by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande — exploring their strained relationship as they confront a conspiracy threatening the land of Oz. Jeff Goldblum stars as the Wizard. The first part of Chu’s two-film adaptation was released in 2024 to strong holiday performance.

Outlook

Analysts expect the title to lean heavily on the Thanksgiving boost and premium-format audience turnout. Positive weekend momentum could set the film up for one of the highest-grossing November releases this year.

 
 
