Wicked For Good Box Office Day 2: Ariana Grande–Cynthia Erivo film casts a strong global spell, India off to slow start

Universal’s eagerly awaited musical sequel, Wicked: For Good, has made a strong early showing internationally, but its performance in India has been modest.

‘Wicked: For Good’ Box Office Collection According to early estimates, the film grossed US$ 14.9 million in its first two days in 59 overseas markets, while in India it collected ₹0.43 crore on Day 2, taking the two-day total to ₹0.68 crore.

The overseas rollout for ‘Wicked: For Good’ began on Wednesday and Thursday in 59 countries, and the initial figures suggest the sequel is resonating well with international audiences. The first day abroad brought in US$ 5.8 million, driven largely by ticket sales in Australia, South Korea and Germany. On the second day, Thursday, the film earned around US$ 8 million, helping to reach the US$ 14.9 million mark.

Among the strongest markets were those that showed double-bill previews in the UK and Ireland, where the pairing of ‘Wicked: For Good’ with the original ‘Wicked’ drew healthy crowds.

Other notable early international grosses came from Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Korea and the Philippines.

This performance follows a highly successful opening preview week in the United States, where the film earned about US$ 30.8 million during early screenings spread across Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

‘Wicked: For Good’ India Box Office Collection In contrast, ‘Wicked: For Good’ has struggled to translate the same momentum in India. On its second day, the film collected ₹0.43 crore, bringing its total in the domestic market to ₹0.68 crore over two days.

These numbers suggest that while the brand of 'Wicked' is potent globally, its appeal in the Indian market may be more limited — at least in the early stages of release.

About the film Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox, ‘Wicked: For Good’ adapts the second act of the beloved 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. The story reimagines L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz from the perspective of Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda as they navigate changing identities and looming conflict.

Returning stars include Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, joined by Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

The film’s development spanned many years: Universal and producer Marc Platt first announced the adaptation in 2012, but the project faced long delays — including those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Chu was brought on board as director in 2021, and filming eventually took place in England. Production was briefly interrupted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, but wrapped in early 2024.

The mixed box office picture for ‘Wicked: For Good’ reflects both its strengths and its vulnerabilities. On the one hand, the US preview grosses of US$ 30.8 million and the US$ 14.9 million from the first two days internationally suggest there is still very strong global demand for this story.

On the other, the slow start in a market as large as India could limit near-term earnings there, unless word of mouth picks up.