Wicked: For Good set for ₹18,900 crore opening worldwide; biggest ever for a Broadway musical

The studio initially expected over 5,810 crore (about $70M) across 78 overseas markets including previews. Updated estimates now suggest around 6,308 crore (about $76M) by Sunday — about 15% higher than last year’s first film.

Livemint
Updated23 Nov 2025, 02:17 PM IST
Wicked: For Good box office collection.
Wicked: For Good box office collection.

Universal’s Wicked: For Good is performing better than expected ahead of its full release. The film is now projected to open at 18,900 crore worldwide (about $228M), placing it in excellent shape through Sunday.

International projections have also risen. The studio initially expected over 5,810 crore (about $70M) across 78 overseas markets including previews. Updated estimates now suggest around 6,308 crore (about $76M) by Sunday — about 15% higher than last year’s first film. This is notable as the franchise is much more popular in the US than overseas.

With a global debut of 18,900 crore, Wicked: For Good becomes:

the biggest worldwide opener for a Broadway musical adaptation ever,

the No. 4 Hollywood global opening of 2025, and

the 5th biggest global opening for any musical.

Strong Early Overseas Numbers

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's ‘120 Bahadur’ heads for exciting Sunday after 78% growth

Opening days

PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: The film is already making an impact internationally, earning 1,236 crore (about $14.9M) across its first two days. The release began on Wednesday and Thursday in 59 markets, with 19 more added today, including the UK and Spain. China will open later in the year and Japan on 6 March.

The first Wicked became 2024’s biggest non-sequel globally and the top-grossing stage musical adaptation ever, surpassing Mamma Mia!.

On its first day overseas, Wicked: For Good made 480 crore (about $5.8M), led by Australia, Korea and Germany. Thursday added 664 crore (about $8M) for a total of 1,236 crore, according to a report by Deadline.

Also Read | OTT releases this weekend: New movies, web series to watch online

Market-by-market performance

UK & Ireland

Double-bill previews brought in 116 crore (about $1.4M) on Thursday, taking the No. 1 spot. Presales were strong, with Vue saying demand was more than double last year’s film and the highest advance sales a week before release since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Australia

Opening Thursday revenue was 99 crore (about $1.2M), and with Wednesday previews the total reached 191 crore (about $2.3M). This is 30% higher than the first film’s previews and marked:

the second-biggest opening day of 2025,

the biggest non-holiday opening day of 2025, and

the biggest opening day ever for a stage musical adaptation.

Korea

The film launched with 62 crore (about $750K) on Wednesday, taking a 54% market share and ranking No. 1. It outperformed Wicked, Superman and F1.

Through Friday, Korea has earned 141 crore (about $1.7M).

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh-Vivek Oberoi movie ‘Mastiii 4’ disappoints fans on opening day

Mexico

Thursday brought in 50 crore (about $600K), matching the first film. Including previews, total earnings stand at 75 crore (about $900K) through Thursday.

Germany

The film opened to 58 crore (about $700K) on Wednesday, 79% above the first film. Adding 33 crore (about $400K) on Thursday, the two-day total reached 91 crore (about $1.1M).

Brazil

A holiday Thursday brought 58 crore (about $700K) — almost four times the first film’s opening Thursday — marking the biggest musical opening day in Brazilian history. Total: 91 crore (about $1.1M).

Philippines

A strong opening day of 41 crore (about $500K) made it:

the 2nd biggest studio opening day of 2025,

the best opening for Universal since 2018,

the biggest ever opening day for a stage musical adaptation, and

the 4th biggest opening day for Universal of all time.

Two-day total: 66 crore (about $800K).

Italy

Opened Wednesday with 33 crore (about $400K) at No. 1, 40% higher than the first film. Added another 16 crore (about $200K) on Thursday.

Netherlands

Wide previews on Wednesday earned 33 crore (about $400K), followed by 16 crore (about $200K) on Thursday. Total: 50 crore (about $600K).

Second-biggest opening Thursday of the year.

France

After strong Tuesday previews, France opened at No. 1 with 24 crore (about $290K) on Wednesday, in line with the first film. Total through Thursday: 41 crore (about $500K).

New Zealand

Opened Thursday with 11 crore (about $134K), taking the total to 21 crore (about $261K) including previews.

It ranked No. 1 and marked:

the 3rd biggest opening day of 2025, and

the best opening day ever for a stage musical adaptation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentWicked: For Good set for ₹18,900 crore opening worldwide; biggest ever for a Broadway musical
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.