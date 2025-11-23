Wicked: For Good set for ₹18,900 crore opening worldwide; biggest ever for a Broadway musical

Universal’s Wicked: For Good is performing better than expected ahead of its full release. The film is now projected to open at ₹18,900 crore worldwide (about $228M), placing it in excellent shape through Sunday.

International projections have also risen. The studio initially expected over ₹5,810 crore (about $70M) across 78 overseas markets including previews. Updated estimates now suggest around ₹6,308 crore (about $76M) by Sunday — about 15% higher than last year’s first film. This is notable as the franchise is much more popular in the US than overseas.

With a global debut of ₹18,900 crore, Wicked: For Good becomes:

the biggest worldwide opener for a Broadway musical adaptation ever,

the No. 4 Hollywood global opening of 2025, and

the 5th biggest global opening for any musical.

Strong Early Overseas Numbers

Opening days PREVIOUS, FRIDAY: The film is already making an impact internationally, earning ₹1,236 crore (about $14.9M) across its first two days. The release began on Wednesday and Thursday in 59 markets, with 19 more added today, including the UK and Spain. China will open later in the year and Japan on 6 March.

The first Wicked became 2024’s biggest non-sequel globally and the top-grossing stage musical adaptation ever, surpassing Mamma Mia!.

On its first day overseas, Wicked: For Good made ₹480 crore (about $5.8M), led by Australia, Korea and Germany. Thursday added ₹664 crore (about $8M) for a total of ₹1,236 crore, according to a report by Deadline.

Market-by-market performance UK & Ireland Double-bill previews brought in ₹116 crore (about $1.4M) on Thursday, taking the No. 1 spot. Presales were strong, with Vue saying demand was more than double last year’s film and the highest advance sales a week before release since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Australia Opening Thursday revenue was ₹99 crore (about $1.2M), and with Wednesday previews the total reached ₹191 crore (about $2.3M). This is 30% higher than the first film’s previews and marked:

the second-biggest opening day of 2025,

the biggest non-holiday opening day of 2025, and

the biggest opening day ever for a stage musical adaptation.

Korea The film launched with ₹62 crore (about $750K) on Wednesday, taking a 54% market share and ranking No. 1. It outperformed Wicked, Superman and F1.

Through Friday, Korea has earned ₹141 crore (about $1.7M).

Mexico Thursday brought in ₹50 crore (about $600K), matching the first film. Including previews, total earnings stand at ₹75 crore (about $900K) through Thursday.

Germany

The film opened to ₹58 crore (about $700K) on Wednesday, 79% above the first film. Adding ₹33 crore (about $400K) on Thursday, the two-day total reached ₹91 crore (about $1.1M).

Brazil A holiday Thursday brought ₹58 crore (about $700K) — almost four times the first film’s opening Thursday — marking the biggest musical opening day in Brazilian history. Total: ₹91 crore (about $1.1M).

Philippines A strong opening day of ₹41 crore (about $500K) made it:

the 2nd biggest studio opening day of 2025,

the best opening for Universal since 2018,

the biggest ever opening day for a stage musical adaptation, and

the 4th biggest opening day for Universal of all time.

Two-day total: ₹66 crore (about $800K).

Italy Opened Wednesday with ₹33 crore (about $400K) at No. 1, 40% higher than the first film. Added another ₹16 crore (about $200K) on Thursday.

Netherlands Wide previews on Wednesday earned ₹33 crore (about $400K), followed by ₹16 crore (about $200K) on Thursday. Total: ₹50 crore (about $600K).

Second-biggest opening Thursday of the year.

France After strong Tuesday previews, France opened at No. 1 with ₹24 crore (about $290K) on Wednesday, in line with the first film. Total through Thursday: ₹41 crore (about $500K).

New Zealand Opened Thursday with ₹11 crore (about $134K), taking the total to ₹21 crore (about $261K) including previews.

It ranked No. 1 and marked:

the 3rd biggest opening day of 2025, and

the best opening day ever for a stage musical adaptation.