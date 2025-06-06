Wicked For Good trailer fan review: Fans praise Cynthia Erivo-Ariana Grande's chemistry, say ‘they were born for this’

Fans go wild over ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer as Elphaba’s story takes a darker turn

The trailer for ‘Wicked: For Good’ has taken the internet by storm, leaving fans breathless and desperate for more. Set to release in cinemas on November 21, the sequel picks up the second act of the hit Broadway musical ‘Wicked’, following Elphaba’s rebellion against the Wizard of Oz.

The new footage offers a dramatic shift in tone. Elphaba, played by Cynthia Erivo, is now on the run, feared across Oz after standing up to the Wizard, portrayed by Jeff Goldblum. Gone are the playful tunes of the first film. In their place is a world full of tension, resistance, and heartbreak.

Audience reaction to the ‘Wicked: For Good’ trailer Social media has erupted in response. One fan wrote on X, “i have been changedddd” GOD IM NOT GONNA SURVIVE THIS MOVIE AT ALL #WickedForGood." Another warned newcomers to the story: “The fun stuff is over. We’re not dancing through life anymore baby—we are crying through it (and I cannot WAIT).”

The film also hints at the arrival of Dorothy, though the actor playing the iconic role remains unnamed. Jonathan Bailey, whose role is yet to be fully revealed, is already causing a stir among fans. “How am I supposed to chill out when Jonathan Bailey looks like THAT in Wicked: For Good,” one user posted.

Take a look at some other reactions:

Fan reactions to Wicked For Good trailer.