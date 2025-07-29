Wife Maanayata wishes Sanjay Dutt on his birthday, says ,Youre my rock, My best friend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is celebrating his 66th birthday on Tuesday. Maanayata, wife of the 'Agneepath' star, termed her husband as an "amazing person" and a "protective father". To mark the occasion, Maanayata took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post for Sanjay, along with a video that captured their adorable family moments.

Referring to the actor as her "saiyaara," Maanayata extended her love and greetings to Sanjay Dutt.

"Every day with you is a gift, but today we celebrate the amazing person you are. Celebrating another blessed year of strength, courage and love. You're my rock, my best friend, a protective father, the guiding star and the love of my life...I'm so grateful for every smile, every laugh, and every moment we've shared. Endlessly grateful to God for "YOU" in our lives, we love you always and ever. God bless you with the best of the best blessings," she wrote in the Instagram post.

The post featured a video that opens with a clip of the couple on their vacation, set against a backdrop of mountains and snow. It was followed by multiple pictures of Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, as well as a few with their kids, Shahraan and Iqra.

Hopping onto the 'Saiyaara' trend, Maanayata added the film's title track to her post.

Maanayata also gave a glimpse into the actor's late-night birthday celebrations. The family were headed to a special dinner, following which they held an intimate cake-cutting ceremony.

The couple got married in 2008 after two years of dating. They first registered their marriage in Goa and then had a traditional ceremony in Mumbai. Sanjay and Maanayata are parents to twins, son Shahraan and daughter Iqra, who were born in 2010. The actor was previously married to Richa Sharma, who passed away in 1996 due to a brain tumour.

He has a daughter, Trishala, from the marriage.