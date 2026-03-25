Wikipedia locks Dhurandhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge pages amid ‘propaganda film’ debate

The Wikipedia pages of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge have been placed under editing restrictions following an intense debate among contributors over how the films should be described—particularly the use of the term “propaganda”.

As of 25 March, both pages display a lock icon indicating “extended confirmed protection”, a level of restriction that allows only experienced and verified users, administrators, and automated bots to make edits. The move typically comes when pages become contentious or are at risk of repeated edits, disputes, or vandalism, The Hindu reported.

The controversy centres on the opening description of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which labelled the film as a “propaganda” spy action-thriller. This classification triggered a debate among Wikipedia editors, with users divided over whether such terminology is justified and supported by reliable sources.

On the platform’s discussion page, contributors presented arguments both in favour of and against the label. Some cited film reviews and comparisons with other politically sensitive films to support the classification, while others questioned whether reviews alone could be considered sufficient evidence to categorise a film as propaganda.

View full Image View full Image Screenshot of Dhurandhar's wikipedia page

A key concern raised by editors was whether including the term would give “undue weight” to a particular viewpoint, especially if it reflects a minority opinion rather than a widely accepted consensus.

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Wikipedia guidelines emphasise neutrality and verifiability, and disputes are typically resolved through consensus among editors rather than a simple majority. A notice on the page also highlighted that the topic had been designated as “contentious”, restricting participation in certain discussions to users with extended editing privileges, The Hindu reported.

View full Image View full Image Screenshot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge wikipedia page

Reports have also indicated attempts by external groups to influence or recruit editors involved in shaping the article, further complicating the situation.

The debate around the films is not entirely new. When Dhurandhar released in 2025, it received praise for its scale, action sequences, and technical aspects. However, it also drew criticism from some quarters over its portrayal of geopolitical themes and certain communities. While sections of the audience lauded the film, others accused it of reinforcing stereotypes and promoting a particular narrative.

Such editorial disputes are not uncommon on Wikipedia, especially for topics linked to politics, conflict, or cultural sensitivities. In similar cases globally, pages have been temporarily locked to maintain accuracy and prevent disruptive editing while discussions continue.

The platform has maintained that its content policies rely on consensus-building, neutral point of view, and credible sourcing. Locking pages, therefore, is seen as a temporary measure to stabilise articles during periods of heightened disagreement.