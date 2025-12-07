Will Gaurav Khanna take Bigg Boss 19 trophy? How much did top 5 finalists earn in 14 weeks? Here’s the breakdown

Bigg Boss 19's grand finale is set to take place today evening. With Malti Chahar's mid-week elimination, the show has revealed its top five contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Malik and Pranit More. The intensity of the competition has reached its peak, with several contestants emerging as front-runners and viewers speculating about who will make it to the top three. Ahead of the finale, HT conducted a poll to determine who is leading. Hindustan Times readers have made it clear that they want Gaurav Khanna to win Bigg Boss 19.

The Anupamaa actor currently leads the vote count with 53% ahead of Sunday’s season finale. Farrhana Bhatt follows in second place with 35%, while Pranit More stands third with 11%. The final results of the show are expected to be announced late on Sunday evening.

The Salman Khan show has now narrowed down to its top five finalists – one of whom will walk away with the trophy and a whopping cash prize of ₹50 lakh, in addition to the remuneration they have been receiving weekly.

Here is a breakdown of how much the top five contestants were reportedly paid on Bigg Boss 19, along with their estimated net worth:

Who is the highest-earning contestant of Bigg Boss 19? The top five finalists have endured the show’s strict rules and high-pressure environment for weeks, entertaining viewers and building strong fan support. Leading them is the season’s first confirmed finalist, Gaurav Khanna — affectionately called GK — who is widely regarded as a favourite to win the show.

GK is also said to have taken home the biggest paycheque of all, earning close to Rs. 17.5 lakh per week. After fourteen weeks, this amounts to an impressive Rs. 2.45 crore. According to The Times of India, the Anupamaa star’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs. 15 crore and Rs. 18 crore.

Amaal Mallik ranks as the second-highest-paid participant this season, right after GK. The singer–composer is believed to receive nearly Rs. 8.75 lakh each week, which adds up to about Rs. 1.225 crore across fourteen weeks in the house. His net worth is estimated to fall between Rs. 25 crore and Rs. 30 crore.

In third place, in terms of weekly remuneration, is Tanya Mittal — a Gwalior-based entrepreneur and spiritual influencer. Her pay is said to range from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh weekly, bringing her total earnings to somewhere between Rs. 42 lakh and Rs. 84 lakh for the season. Tanya’s reported net worth stands at roughly Rs. 12 crore, placing her below both Gaurav and Amaal.

Taking the fourth and fifth spots are Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More. Farrhana’s weekly fee is estimated at Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh, meaning she may have earned between Rs. 28 lakh and Rs. 56 lakh over fourteen weeks.

The Kashmir-born actress has the lowest net worth among all eighteen contestants, reported by Filmibeat to be between Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 3 crore. Pranit More, the stand-up comic, is said to have received the lowest weekly payment among the finalists — between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 2 lakh.

Over the course of the season, this places his total earnings at roughly Rs. 14 lakh to Rs. 28 lakh. His net worth reportedly lies between Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 8 crore.