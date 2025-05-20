Will Hera Pheri 3 happen without Paresh Rawal? Here is what 'shocked' Suniel Shetty says

Actor Suniel Shetty expressed his shock after Paresh Rawal announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3. As per a report of Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar has sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal, demanding ₹25 crore in damages for 'sabotaging' the third instalment of their hit franchise.

Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3 without Paresh Rawal Amid this, Suniel Shetty, who plays the iconic character of Ghanshayam in the trio of Hera Pheri, told reporters at a Delhi event, “It's an absolute shock to me and I am completely heartbroken…”

“If there was one film I was looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri... It 100% can't happen without Paresh Rawal, it can 1% happen without me and Akshay... If Raju and Shyam are not hammered by Babu Bhaiya, it doesn't work,” ANI quoted him saying.

Talking to India Today, he also said, "I first thought about texting him, and then I thought I’d meet him and would discuss it. I have had no word about it with anybody. Even Akshay is clueless as to what happened.”

Revealing how he came to know about Paresh Rawal's exit, Suniel also shared, "This is a crisis. We are in the middle of this film, and this is the biggest shock. We were going to begin shooting next year. We had already started, in fact. We shot a promo. It’s a big thing. This is so shocking. I can’t make sense of this. And you know who sent it? Athiya and Ahaan - they both sent it to me within 15 minutes, asking ‘papa what is this?’. And I was here doing my interviews, and I felt like ‘holy s***’.”

Hera Pheri 3 controversy The Hera Pheri franchise went on to become a cult classic, starting with Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri in 2000. Featuring the famous trio-- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as Raju, Baburao GanpatRao Apte and Ghamshyam, the franchise is set to return with its third installment, directed by Priyadarshan.

Priyadarshan previously told HT, "I don't know why this happened because Paresh didn't inform us. Before starting the film, Akshay asked me to check with both Paresh and Suniel and I did and both were onboard.”

“I don't have anything to lose but Akshay has invested money and that could be the reason why he is taking this action. Paresh Rawal hasn't spoken to me till date,” he added.

The filming of the film reportedly began in April this year.