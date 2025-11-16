Khatron Ke Khiladi to make a comeback in 2026 with new season, Rohit Shetty reveals on Bigg Boss 19

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has confirmed that Khatron Ke Khiladi will be back with its 15th season in 2026. This comes after speculation was rife in the media that the stunt-based reality TV show had been cancelled due to poor ratings.

This announcement was made from the stage of reality show Bigg Boss 19, whose Saturday episode was anchored by Shetty as a guest host, in the absence of Salman Khan.

Rohit Shetty announces Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 “I should inform the audience that I was observing that they were unhappy about us (Khatron Ke Khiladi) not being aired this year. But next year, Khatron Ke Khiladi will return once again,” Shetty declared on the show.

This announcement followed an interesting conversation between the veteran director-producer and some Bigg Boss contestants about the possibility of them partaking in the dare show.

“Looking at you, I think you guys can join Khatron Ke Khiladi,” the Singham director said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s run on TV Khatron Ke Khiladi is the Indian version of the show Fear Factor and has been on air since 2008. It has had 14 seasons so far, and the last one was broadcast in 2024. With the show not returning to TV this year, it was believed that the plug may have been pulled on it after a lack of response. But Shetty’s words assure fans that it is still alive.

Interestingly, the fact that Rohit Shetty announced the return of the show on Bigg Boss’ stage might suggest that Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on the same networks as Bigg Boss. This would mean Colors on television and JioHotstar on OTT.

In its debut season, Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, whose image as ‘Khiladi’ was perfectly suited to the show. Priyanka Chopra hosted one season as well. The hosting responsibility went to Shetty in 2014, after his rise as a director and filmmaker known for including daring stunts in his movies.

Arjun Kapoor hosted the show in its seventh season, but Shetty was brought back to take over the reins of host and has remained at the helm since.

FAQs What is Khatron Ke Khiladi? Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality TV show where contestants, usually celebrities, are asked to perform strange and dangerous stunts. It is the Indian version of Fear Factor.

Who is the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi? Veteran filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosted the last few seasons.