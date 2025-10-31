‘Will never forget your kindness’: John Cena calls Shah Rukh Khan his constant inspiration; social media melts

John Cena has hailed Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan for his “kindness”. On October 31, he posted the comment on Twitter (now X).

“Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!” John Cena wrote for SRK.

John Cena’s comment about Khan comes after SRK, on October 30, praised the wrestler-turned-actor. During an (Ask Me Anything) AMA session on Twitter, Shah Rukh was asked to say a few words about John Cena.

“He is a rock star. Very humble and kind,” SRK wrote for the Hollywood star.

Cena quoted SRK’s response to post his comments about the Bollywood icon.

“It’s really heart-warming to see celebrities being real on social media. Especially on a platform like X known for its vile content,” commented one user.

Another user wrote, “The crossover we didn't know we needed - WWE legend and Bollywood king just being genuinely nice to each other. Both these guys know how to treat people right.”

“GOAT acknowledging GOAT,” wrote one user.

“Mutual respect like this sets a great example for everyone, no matter where they're from,” posted another.

“Love that the respect flows both ways. Wishing for a crossover where SRK says 'You Can See Me Now!' to Cena. True legends!” came from another.

One user commented, “Two legends trading compliments? That's the ultimate crossover event – Bollywood meets WWE, with kindness as the main event! Inspiring stuff.”

Another user hailed the interaction, “John Cena and Shah Rukh Khan being wholesome to each other while the rest of Twitter is losing its mind over everything else. We need more of this energy.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s AMA session During the AMA session, SRK was asked why he did not make “more intelligent” movies.

“What to do….I am not an Intelligence agent. I am a Peddler of Love….and entertainment. Also intelligence should be unnoticeable, not in your face my friend. Like a subtle touch,” SRK replied.

King director Siddharth Anand also joined the #AskSRK session.

“You know what they say sir — a King arrives when he wants to, not when he’s supposed to,” Anand wrote while using #KING.

“You have become more and more like me. Giving cryptic answers to straight forward questions. Theek hai Boss, as and when…whatever….and whenever u want to. Fans!!! Go after him….Humla!!! At least the Title Reveal….just that much please,” SRK wrote.